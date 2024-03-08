Spence steps up to plate as starting linebacker, leader
Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence is stepping up to the plate and taking on a more prominent role with the Razorbacks, one that requires him to help lead a room ravaged by the transfer portal during the offseason.
As a freshman last year, Spence was a bright spot at times with 16 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pick-six interception. Following the transfer departures of Chris Paul Jr., Jaheim Thomas, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell, Spence is shifting his focus and maturing quickly to help the Hogs' defense.
"Yeah, so going into this year my mindset really is just taking that leadership role for the young guys, I have to step up to the plate," Spence said on Thursday. "(Defensive coordinator Travis Williams) was echoing this in the meetings, so for all our young guys it’s time to step up to the plate now and it’s a blessing for me to be a linebacker right now in this position.
"It was a lot of spots that opened when that happened. It was a surprise, but you know, as linebackers it’s time for us to step up. It took a change in the room to kind of, the young guys’ time to step up. Me and Alex (Sanford). Carson Dean. Kaden Henley. Both. It’s time for us guys to step up."
The linebacker position is often referred to as the quarterback of the defense, and Spence doesn't take that moniker lightly. He ran with the starting group during Arkansas' first spring practice on Thursday, so he'll have a lot on his shoulders heading into the 2024 season.
"So for us to be getting everybody in line, knowing what’s going on, knowing what everybody else’s job and your job," Spence said. "It takes a big role for a young guy to do that so that’s my goal for me to step up and do."
Fortunately for Spence, he has a wealth of experience to draw from in Georgia transfer linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. The now redshirt-junior played in 11 games in 2023 with the Bulldogs and racked up 19 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.
"Yeah, so with Sorey coming in, he gave me a lot of new tips as an older guy who’s been in the game for a while, he’s showed me and told me a few tips and reminders I can take on into my game," Spence said. "Yeah, it’s good having him in the room with the other guys. Just a bunch of learning.
"Sorey, he’s a good (player). He’s very mobile in the box. Me and him, we’ve got a little connection going on, so we’ve got that little connection in the box. He’s pretty good back there with me."
Spence and the Razorbacks will hold their next spring practice on Friday morning.