Arkansas linebacker Brad Spence is stepping up to the plate and taking on a more prominent role with the Razorbacks, one that requires him to help lead a room ravaged by the transfer portal during the offseason.

As a freshman last year, Spence was a bright spot at times with 16 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pick-six interception. Following the transfer departures of Chris Paul Jr., Jaheim Thomas, Jordan Crook and Mani Powell, Spence is shifting his focus and maturing quickly to help the Hogs' defense.

"Yeah, so going into this year my mindset really is just taking that leadership role for the young guys, I have to step up to the plate," Spence said on Thursday. "(Defensive coordinator Travis Williams) was echoing this in the meetings, so for all our young guys it’s time to step up to the plate now and it’s a blessing for me to be a linebacker right now in this position.

"It was a lot of spots that opened when that happened. It was a surprise, but you know, as linebackers it’s time for us to step up. It took a change in the room to kind of, the young guys’ time to step up. Me and Alex (Sanford). Carson Dean. Kaden Henley. Both. It’s time for us guys to step up."