A’Montae Spivey will come to Arkansas riding a 14-game winning streak.

He helped Phenix City Central complete a perfect season with a dominant 52-7 win over Thompson in the Alabama Class 7A state championship game Wednesday night at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. It is the school’s first state title since 1993.

The Class of 2019 running back, who just received a bump to a 5.7 three-star prospect by Rivals, accounted for 118 total yards in the win. He rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 40 yards.

Late in the first half, Spivey reversed direction when there wasn’t a hole to the left and beat the defense to the front corner of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown that put the Red Devils up 21-0 before halftime. It was his lone score of the night.

The only player with a more impressive performance was teammate Peter Parrish, an LSU quarterback commit. He completed 5 of 9 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown and rushed 11 times for 100 yards and another score, taking home MVP honors.

The soon-to-be SEC West rivals took down a Thompson team led by a pair of four-star Crimson Tide commits - quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama’s Heisman Trophy finalist, and offensive lineman Amari Knight - to capture the state championship in Alabama’s largest classification.

Spivey ended his senior season with 1,328 yards and 19 touchdowns on 178 carries. That’s an impressive 7.5-yard average. He also caught 13 passes for 166 yards.

He joins basketball signee Justice Hill as future Razorbacks to end their high school career with state titles, so far. Hill helped Little Rock Christian upset Pulaski Academy and tight end commit Hudson Henry in the Arkansas Class 5A state championship game Sunday.

A few other Arkansas commitments could also still go out on top:

~New Orleans Edna Karr defensive back Devin Bush vs. New Orleans Warren Easton: Louisiana Class 4A State Championship (3:30 p.m. Saturday, Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

~Baton Rouge University Lab offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke vs. Lafayette St. Thomas More: Louisiana Division II State Championship (3:30 p.m. Friday, Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

~Ellenwood Cedar Grove defensive end Dante Walker vs. Fort Valley Peach County: Georgia Class AAA State Championship (noon CT Dec. 11, Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Georgia Dome)

~Little Rock Joe T. Robinson defensive end Zach Williams vs. Arkadelphia: Arkansas Class 4A State Championship (6:30 p.m. Saturday, War Memorial Stadium)