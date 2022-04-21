Spring Game Visit Has Razorbacks Among Top Options for Arkansas Legacy

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

The Razorbacks have left no stone unturned in pursuing legacy prospects in recent years, but they didn't have to look too far for Lone Star (Texas) athlete Bruce Mitchell.

Mitchell, rated as a 5.6-three-star by Rivals, has about as extensive of ties as you can to a university - including an Arkansas Hall of Honor inductee uncle who resides just down the road from Razorback Stadium. He made his triumphant return to Fayetteville Saturday for the team's "Spring Game."

"(The) visit was great," Mitchell said. "The atmosphere at Arkansas is like no other. I got to see some friends that are on the team right now, as well as put on that hometown jersey."

"I also got to see my family in Little Rock so that was great too!"