HawgBeat - Spring's Burning Questions: Who'll replace Jonathan Marshall?

Unlike Arkansas's offensive line, which will return every major contributor from the 2020 team, the defensive line is losing three, Jonathan Marshall, Julius Coates Xavier Kelly, and a freshman, Blayne Toll (which is notable for depth purposes). The defensive line also lost their coach in the off-season with Sam Pittman bringing in Tulsa coach Jermial Ashley to take over for Derrick LeBlanc.

The Razorbacks will need development across the line to improve on their last-in-the-SEC pressure grade from 2020 but a key to that will be finding a replacement for Marshall. The breakout senior had 29 quarterback pressures, 15 more than any other Hog defensive lineman–and nine QB hits. He didn't get the sack a lot but Marshall worked his way into draftable territory like Sosa Agim and Armon Watts did in their senior seasons before him.

Coach Ashley has three veterans in his room who will be going into fourth and fifth seasons on the Hill but only one displays the ability to slide into Marshall's role. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Nichols played about 200 snaps fewer than Marshall and his overall defensive grade finished 28 points lower but he could make a big jump this spring.

A major difference between the two is obviously size. Nichols' listed weight in 2020 was 281 compared to Marshall's 317. Marshall gained 18 pounds between 2019 and 2020 however, so perhaps Nichols can do the same.

Only one other Razorback defensive tackle played more than 100 snaps and that's redshirt freshman Taurean Carter. Despite coming to Arkansas as the lightest of the three 2019 defensive tackle signees, Carter has played the most. Listed at 291 in 2020, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him closer to 300 when the spring roster drops ahead of the first practice on March 9.

Carter's fellow 2019 signees Enoch Jackson and Marcus Miller got minimal snaps in 2020 but at this point, no youngster can be ruled out. We can't forget freshman Andy Boykin either.

The dark horse candidate at defensive tackle is Jalen Williams. The former first-team JUCO DT is already on campus for the spring semester and he's pushing 300 pounds. It's possible that Williams will need the spring to adjust to conditioning and pace of play, emerging as a contender in the fall instead.

Arkansas's two defensive tackle signees, Cameron Ball and Solomon Wright, won't be on campus until the summer.