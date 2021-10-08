Staff Predictions: No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s game, including the HawgBeat staff predictions…

Game Details

No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Ole Miss

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. (capacity 64,038)

11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Vegas, Other Projections

Spread: Ole Miss, -5.5

O/U: 66.5

Moneyline: Arkansas +180 / Ole Miss -210

ESPN FPI: Ole Miss has 66.3% chance to win

SP+: Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 27

Staff Predictions

Andrew Hutchinson: Arkansas 34, Ole Miss 28

This is a true toss-up game. The winner likely positions itself to be the second-best team in the SEC West, while the loser will be riding a two-game losing streak. What I do know, though, is to expect craziness - as is tradition for Arkansas-Ole Miss.

I would be stunned if Matt Corral has a performance like his six-interception day against the Razorbacks last year, but I wouldn't be surprised if he throws his first pick of the season and struggles at times against Arkansas' defense.

On the other side of the ball, I fully anticipate the Razorbacks bouncing back and having their way on the ground. Healthy again, KJ Jefferson's legs could be a major factor. That is why I think Arkansas pulls out a tight one.

Alex Trader: Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 20

Last week, I took an Arkansas team that had seemingly out-paced Georgia through four weeks of play. The holes in that thought process now seem infinite, but I'm moving on to the next one - as Arkansas should be looking to do against a very good Ole Miss team.

The team's first true road performance left a lot to be desired, and quite frankly I think the hostile environment could cause issues for the Razorbacks yet again. It seemed as though the offense was stuck in slow-motion, and every time there was an ounce of momentum in their favor, we saw a yellow flag pop up.

We likely won't see that level of difficulty in getting the ball snapped, but we also won't be seeing the same "Oprah" style of defense from the Rebels. They're not elite on that side of the ball by any means, but evolving out of the "you get a touchdown, and you get a touchdown" mess we saw last year levels the playing field a fair bit.

I don't think this will be a blowout, and Arkansas could very easily pull off its third upset of the young season. The difference in my eyes will be at the quarterback position. Last year, Matt Corral embarrassed himself in the midst of a Heisman run. There won't be six interceptions this time around, and with DJ Durkin implementing the "drop-eight" defense Arkansas runs, Corral will be better prepared, and may even solidify his place atop the Heisman race.

Mason Choate: Arkansas 30, Ole Miss 24

I've gone back and forth on this game all week. Ole Miss is a much improved team from last season, but so is Arkansas.

The Rebels beefed up their defense and switched schemes, and it's proved to work better for them so far. Everyone knows about how improved Matt Corral is and the running backs are very talented. I do think the injuries on the offensive side of the ball are going to hurt the Rebels in this one.

I expect the Razorbacks to come out trying to score quick after throwing up a dud last week. The Ole Miss defense is probably going to struggle against the Arkansas run game. I can see multiple Hogs scoring on the ground. KJ Jefferson is due for a couple of long completions to the speedy wideouts.

This game boils down to the battle between the Hogs' defense and the Ole Miss offense, in my opinion. I think it will be a turnover by Corral that seals the deal and gives Arkansas its third top-20 victory of the season.