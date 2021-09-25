Staff Predictions: No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

Here’s everything you need to know for today’s game, including the HawgBeat staff predictions…

Game Details

No. 16 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Texas A&M

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Vegas, Other Projections

Spread: Texas A&M, -5

O/U: 47

Moneyline: Arkansas +180 / Texas A&M -210

ESPN FPI: Texas A&M has 57.4% chance to win

SP+: Texas A&M 30, Arkansas 20

Staff Predictions

Andrew Hutchinson: Arkansas 24, Texas A&M 10

Do I feel especially confident in picking Arkansas to win this game by two scores? Not exactly. However, I’ve always felt that when the losing streak to the Aggies ended, it’d be in convincing fashion. Perhaps I’m overreacting to the 3-0 start, but the way Arkansas beat Texas and handled Georgia Southern makes me think I greatly underestimated this team.

As indicated by my relatively low predicted score, I see this game being dominated by the defenses. Barry Odom will likely have something drawn up to attack Texas A&M’s struggling offensive line and get after Zach Calzada. This could be a game we see a defensive score.

I’d feel much better about my pick if I knew Ricky Stromberg and Dalton Wagner were 100 percent, but even without them, I think KJ Jefferson will do just enough with his arm and his legs to get the job done.

Alex Trader: Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 16

This was one of four games I marked unwinnable when doing my preseason run-through for this team. Since that point, Arkansas has far exceeded expectations with a decisive win over Texas and a smothering defense. In that same span, Texas A&M narrowly escaped from a Colorado team that lost to Minnesota by 30, and have lost their quarterback to a broken leg.

Am I overreacting to what we saw against Texas? Potentially, but what Barry Odom's defense did to Bijan Robinson and Steve Sarkisian will have me in awe for the foreseeable future. There won't be many points coming out of AT&T Stadium Saturday, but the better team, with the better quarterback play, will walk away 4-0 - I believe that team is the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Mason Choate: Arkansas 31, Texas A&M 20

When the week started, I did not have Arkansas winning this game. As I listened to the Razorback players and coaches speak, I heard confidence. This Arkansas team believes they can beat anyone.

Opposing quarterbacks have exposed the Aggie defense on the ground this season, and I think KJ Jefferson is by far the best quarterback they will have faced yet. I trust Barry Odom and company to have a game plan to keep Calzada flustered all day.

I can see it being close at halftime, but Arkansas’ backfield is too much for A&M. This could also be the game where Treylon Burks shows why he is a first-round talent.

Am I too confident? Maybe. But, I’m ready to be hurt again.