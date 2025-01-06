Stanford transfer wide receiver signs with Arkansas

Stanford redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Ismael Cisse has signed with Arkansas, the program announced Monday evening.

A 6-foot-0, 200-pound native of Colorado, Cisse caught 26 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. His best performance of the season came against Cal poly on Sept. 7, when he grabbed eight passes for 79 yards with a score.

Cisse also notched eight receptions and 49 receiving yards against Syracuse one week later.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cisse finished with a 63.2 offensive grade, a 63.5 pass grade and a 57.2 run-block grade on 381 snaps.

Rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, Cisse earned offers from Stanford, California, Colorado, Colorado State, UNLV, USC and others before landing with the Cardinal.

