Stanford transfer wide receiver signs with Arkansas

Stanford redshirt sophomore transfer wide receiver Ismael Cisse has signed with Arkansas, the program announced Monday evening.
A 6-foot-0, 200-pound native of Colorado, Cisse caught 26 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. His best performance of the season came against Cal poly on Sept. 7, when he grabbed eight passes for 79 yards with a score.
Cisse also notched eight receptions and 49 receiving yards against Syracuse one week later.
According to Pro Football Focus, Cisse finished with a 63.2 offensive grade, a 63.5 pass grade and a 57.2 run-block grade on 381 snaps.
Rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023, Cisse earned offers from Stanford, California, Colorado, Colorado State, UNLV, USC and others before landing with the Cardinal.
For more updates on Arkansas' offseason recruiting action, be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board.
Ismael Cisse Bio:
As a Freshman (2023)
~ Appeared in two games during his first season on The Farm, retains the ability to redshirt
~ Targeted once in limited snaps, coming in the season finale against No. 17 Notre Dame
Prior to Stanford
~ Played at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colo. for head coach Dave Logan
~ A consensus top-10 recruit in Colorado, ranked No. 5 by PrepStar and On3, No. 7 by 247Sports and No. 10 by ESPN
~ At wide receiver, ranked No. 90 by PrepStar and No. 112 by On3
~ Lettered in football and track and field
~ Led Cherry Creek to four consecutive state championships
~ First team all-state
~ 2019 Cherry Creek High School Rookie of the Year
~ First team all-academic
Personal
~ Son of Tami Jones
~ Has one sibling, Cheyenne Cisse
~ Interested in majoring in business
~ Enjoys shopping for clothes and shoes and game nights