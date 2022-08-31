Star Comparison: How Arkansas and Cincinnati stack up
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On paper, Arkansas should take care of Cincinnati with ease this Saturday. But paper does not tell the whole story.
The Bearcats feature a roster that has no starter who was rated higher than a three-star coming out of high school. The Hogs have 11 starters who were rated higher than a three-star.
Cincinnati proved last season that stars do not matter when it became the first Group of 5 team to make it to the College Football Playoff. On the flip side, the Razorbacks have shown that a strong recruiting effort can take a team to the next level.
Come Saturday, whatever rating a player had coming out of high school can be thrown out the window. The game will be a battle between two top-25 teams that are worried about much more than how many stars a player had as a prospect.
"It’s going to be a tough, nasty game, just like the environment’s going to be," Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said. "We’ve prepared ourselves for that. That’s what the expectation is."
But, looking back at how the players were rated out of high school is fun. Here is how the two teams' starters compare based on star rating:
*Used first Cincinnati player at each position based on the depth chart below, though there are many OR spots.*
|Arkansas
|Stars
|Cincinnati
|Stars
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
QB Ben Bryant
|
RB Rocket Sanders
|
RB Ryan Montgomery
|
TE Trey Knox
|
TE Josh Whyle
|
WR Warren Thompson
|
WR Jadon Thompson
|
WR Jadon Haselwood
|
WR Tyler Scott
|
WR Matt Landers
|
WR Tre Tucker
|
LT Luke Jones
|
LT James Tunstall
|
LG Brady Latham
|
LG Gavin Gerhardt
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
C Jake Renfro
|
RG Beaux Limmer
|
RG Dylan O'Quinn
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
RT Joe Huber
|
DE Jashaud Stewart
|
DE Jabari Taylor
|
DT Eric Gregory
|
NT Jowon Briggs
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
DE Malik Vann
|
DE Zach Williams
|
WILL Ivan Pace
|
WILL Bumper Pool
|
MLB Wilson Huber
|
MIKE Drew Sanders
|
DOLLAR Deshawn Pace
|
NB Myles Slusher
|
BCB Ja'quan Sheppard
|
CB Hudson Clark
|
BS Bryon Threats
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS Ja'von Hicks
|
S Jalen Catalon
|
FCB Arquon Bush
|
S Simeon Blair
|
NB Taj Ward