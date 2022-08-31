News More News
Star Comparison: How Arkansas and Cincinnati stack up

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On paper, Arkansas should take care of Cincinnati with ease this Saturday. But paper does not tell the whole story.

The Bearcats feature a roster that has no starter who was rated higher than a three-star coming out of high school. The Hogs have 11 starters who were rated higher than a three-star.

Cincinnati proved last season that stars do not matter when it became the first Group of 5 team to make it to the College Football Playoff. On the flip side, the Razorbacks have shown that a strong recruiting effort can take a team to the next level.

Come Saturday, whatever rating a player had coming out of high school can be thrown out the window. The game will be a battle between two top-25 teams that are worried about much more than how many stars a player had as a prospect.

"It’s going to be a tough, nasty game, just like the environment’s going to be," Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said. "We’ve prepared ourselves for that. That’s what the expectation is."

But, looking back at how the players were rated out of high school is fun. Here is how the two teams' starters compare based on star rating:

*Used first Cincinnati player at each position based on the depth chart below, though there are many OR spots.*

Star Comparison - Arkansas vs. Cincinnati
Arkansas Stars Cincinnati Stars

QB KJ Jefferson

QB Ben Bryant

RB Rocket Sanders

RB Ryan Montgomery

TE Trey Knox

TE Josh Whyle

WR Warren Thompson

WR Jadon Thompson

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Tyler Scott

WR Matt Landers

WR Tre Tucker

LT Luke Jones

LT James Tunstall

LG Brady Latham

LG Gavin Gerhardt

C Ricky Stromberg

C Jake Renfro

RG Beaux Limmer

RG Dylan O'Quinn

RT Dalton Wagner

RT Joe Huber

DE Jashaud Stewart

DE Jabari Taylor

DT Eric Gregory

NT Jowon Briggs

DT Isaiah Nichols

DE Malik Vann

DE Zach Williams

WILL Ivan Pace

WILL Bumper Pool

MLB Wilson Huber

MIKE Drew Sanders

DOLLAR Deshawn Pace

NB Myles Slusher

BCB Ja'quan Sheppard

CB Hudson Clark

BS Bryon Threats

CB LaDarrius Bishop

FS Ja'von Hicks

S Jalen Catalon

FCB Arquon Bush

S Simeon Blair

NB Taj Ward
