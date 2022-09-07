News More News
Star Comparison: How Arkansas and South Carolina stack up

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

As Arkansas and South Carolina prepare to face off this Saturday, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the teams stack up based on Rivals star rating out of high school.

On paper, the Gamecocks stack up much better with the Hogs than last week's opponent, Cincinnati. South Carolina has four former five-star recruits compared to just one for the Hogs. The Razorbacks have 11 players who were at least a four-star prospect compared to just nine for the Gamecocks.

Highlighting the South Carolina squad is quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was rated at the nation's top quarterback in the 2019 class. In the backfield with Rattler will be running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was rated as the No. 4 running back in the country for the 2020 class.

The Gamecocks also have two former five-stars on the defensive line in Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens.

Here is how both teams stack up based on star rating for starters coming out of high school:

Star Comparison - Arkansas vs. South Carolina
Arkansas Stars Cincinnati Stars

QB KJ Jefferson

QB Spencer Rattler

RB Rocket Sanders

RB MarShawn Lloyd

TE Trey Knox

TE Jaheim Bell

WR Warren Thompson

WR Xavier Legette

WR Jadon Haselwood

WR Ahmarean Brown

WR Matt Landers

WR Josh Vann

LT Luke Jones

LT Jaylen Nichols

LG Brady Latham

LG Vershon Lee

C Ricky Stromberg

C Eric Douglas

RG Beaux Limmer

RG Jovaughn Gwyn

RT Dalton Wagner

RT Dylan Wonnum

DE Jashaud Stewart

DE Jordan Burch

DT Eric Gregory

DT Zacch Pickens

DT Isaiah Nichols

DT Alex Huntley

DE Zach Williams

OLB Jordan Strachan

WILL Bumper Pool

MLB Mohamed Kaba

MIKE Drew Sanders

WLB Brad Johnson

NB Myles Slusher

NB Cam Smith

CB Hudson Clark

CB Marcellas Dial

CB Dwight McGlothern

SS Nick Emmanwori

S Jalen Catalon

FS Devonni Reed

S Simeon Blair

CB Darius Rush

{{ article.author_name }}