As Arkansas and South Carolina prepare to face off this Saturday, HawgBeat decided to take a look at how the teams stack up based on Rivals star rating out of high school.

On paper, the Gamecocks stack up much better with the Hogs than last week's opponent, Cincinnati. South Carolina has four former five-star recruits compared to just one for the Hogs. The Razorbacks have 11 players who were at least a four-star prospect compared to just nine for the Gamecocks.

Highlighting the South Carolina squad is quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was rated at the nation's top quarterback in the 2019 class. In the backfield with Rattler will be running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was rated as the No. 4 running back in the country for the 2020 class.

The Gamecocks also have two former five-stars on the defensive line in Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens.

Here is how both teams stack up based on star rating for starters coming out of high school: