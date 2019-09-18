FAYETTEVILLE — Following a strong second-half performance against Ole Miss, Nick Starkel told the media that his plan was to get the ball out quick and into the hands of the “real athletes.”

It seemed like he carried that philosophy into his first start, a 55-34 win over Colorado State in which he threw for 305 yards at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Combined with a ground game that produced 215 yards, it was the first time Arkansas fans saw what a Chad Morris offense is supposed to look like - and Starkel played a huge role in that.

“He’s a medium risk, high reward type of guy,” wide receiver Trey Knox said. “I think that’s what we need in this type of offense -- somebody to take chances, throw the ball downfield and give our playmakers chances.”