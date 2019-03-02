After landing one grad transfer already this off-season, the Hogs are hoping to do it again in less than two months. A&M quarterback Nick Starkel just wrapped up his official visit on the Hill and based on his post-visit reaction, he seems to have found a place he could call his next home.

"My visit was great, I really liked it and meeting all the coaches and players," Starkel said. "Everyone's nice and it's a nice family atmosphere here."

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound quaterback from Texas wasn't meeting a whole bunch of strangers for the first time though. Starkel was hosted by former teammate Rakeem Boyd and he has connections from way back to several Arkansas coaches.

"It's been great seeing Rakeem, he's a good guy," Starkel said. "He hosted me and took me around everywhere. We went to the Catfish Hole and it was awesome. I'd never seen anything like that. I got to meet super fan Canaan Sandy. He was awesome, that was really a fun time."

"I knew Coach Chavis and Coach Cooper from A&M, Coach Morris, Craddock and Stepp, they've been recruiting me since high school at SMU. It's been great to see them and touch base with them."

After three seasons, Starkel decided to transfer out of A&M to get his grad degree with two seasons to play. He signed with A&M in 2016 and redshirted as a freshman. He won the starting job as a redshirt freshman then fractured his ankle in the 2017 opener versus UCLA. Starkel recovered and started in five games as a freshman, throwing for 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns on 123 of 205 passing. He set the A&M bowl game record throwing for 499 yards against Wake Forest, connecting on 42 of 63 passes including four touchdowns. He also set A&M freshman records for attempts, completions and passing yards for a single game.

Despite some impressive performances, Starkel lost the battle for the starting job to Mond under Jimbo Fisher in fall camp and appeared in just four games in 2018, completing 15 of 22 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

"When I decided to transfer, I was looking for the right fit. Coaching style, playing style, roster spots, the actual "will I play" question," Starkel said. "The prospect of playing against A&M excites me. It'd be weird playing my roommates but it's definitely something that could happen."

So, where does the coveted quarterback go from here? There's a chance he calls it quits before exploring his second option.

"I'm going to process the visit and the decision with my parents and go from there," Starkel said.