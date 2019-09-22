FAYETTEVILLE — After leading Arkansas to a win in his first start, Nick Starkel came crashing back down to Earth against San Jose State.

The Texas A&M transfer threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns in the Razorbacks’ embarrassing 31-24 loss to the Spartans, but his performance was marred by needing 50 attempts and throwing five interceptions.

It was the most interceptions ever thrown by an Arkansas quarterback in a home game and the most in any game since Wade Hill threw five against Georgia in the 1991 Independence Bowl. Only Joe Ferguson, who had six at Texas A&M in 1972, has thrown more. (Lamar McHan had a five-interception performance at SMU in 1951, matching the total by Starkel and Hill for the second most.)

“I feel like I let everybody down,” an emotional Starkel said afterward. “I let my teammates down, my brothers, my family, these coaches that worked so hard to prepare us, get us in the right calls… I just let them down.”