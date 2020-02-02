The Razorbacks already have Bryant linebacker Catrell Wallace's signature on an NLI but they still wanted to get him back to Fayetteville for his official visit before he enrolls this summer.

“It was good," Wallace said. "We ate so much, all different types of food. I got to spend time with some of the players, they were cool. We hung out and with the other recruits that were also here. My host was Taurean Carter, he was real nice, drove us to get food when we were hungry, it was fun with him.”

Wallace played linebacker at Bryant but has the size to play defensive end as well. In his state championship season he racked up 53 tackles (23 solo), 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 3 blocked punts.

To play defensive end, Wallace would probably need time to develop and add weight. He'll probably have to add weight regardless but he says all the hooping he's been doing has held him back so far.

"I’ve been trying to put on weight but… basketball," Wallace said. "Basketball’s been good, we’ve been struggling lately but we’ll get back on right path. I feel like it keeps me in shape, if I didn’t do that I don’t think I’d be doing anything else extra.”

The Arkansas native is one of 17 Razorback commits in the 2020 class and one of nine early signees. The Hogs will look to sign the rest (and more) this coming Wednesday.