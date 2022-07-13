Statistical Outlook: Predicting how the Hogs will perform this season Pt. 1
It is no secret that Arkansas went out and added size to its roster this off-season. The Razorbacks added four transfer big men, each standing at 6-foot-9 or taller. The length on the perimeter is as long as ever, too, making Arkansas’ average height and wingspan greater than that of the average NBA team.
This is also the tallest average roster head coach Eric Musselman has had at Arkansas, and it’s without the help of a 7-foot-3 giant (Connor Vanover) boosting the average, too. Across the board, heights are greater than they have been at every spot on the floor. Just taking into account scholarship players, the roster is pushing an average of 6-foot-7.
Being tall alone can certainly be intimidating and imposing, but the real way the size improves the roster is the style of players Musselman and his staff landed. Long, athletic, and physical players willing and able to rebound and defend at the rim.
