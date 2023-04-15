News More News
Stats, play-by-play, depth chart from Arkansas' Red-White scrimmage

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@ChoateMason

The Arkansas Razorbacks held their annual Red-White game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their first taste of the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Arkansas ran approximately 110 total plays of team scrimmage and situational scrimmage. The team worked 1s-on-1s, 2s-on-2s and 3s-on-3s on top mixing those teams up and running situational things such as red zone drills, two-minute drills, "get the ball back" drills and more.

The scrimmage was highlighted by quarterback KJ Jefferson's 131 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna, who caught a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon.

Below is a list of offensive stats, defensive, a three-deep depth chart and a full play-by-play from Saturday's scrimmage:

Offensive Stats

Passing
Players Comp./Att. Yards TD/INT

KJ Jefferson

9-18

131

2/0

Jacolby Criswell

8-12

87

1/1

Cade Fortin

5-7

55

1/0

Malachi Singleton

4-4

66

1/0
Rushing
Player Attempts Yards Touchdowns

Rocket Sanders

12

50

0

AJ Green

8

56

1

Rashod Dubinion

14

47

0

Jezreel Bachert

3

18

0

KJ Jefferson

8

15

0

Jacolby Criswell

4

-23

0

Malachi Singleton

6

4

0

Cade Fortin

3

-7

0

Rykar Acebo

1

-5

0

Sam Mbake

1

18

1

Kamron Bibby

1

6

0
Receiving
Player Receptions Yards Touchdowns

Isaiah Sategna

3

95

2

Tyrus Washington

3

41

0

Landon Rogers

2

31

0

Andrew Armstrong

2

25

0

Sam Mbake

3

25

0

Hunter Talley

2

22

0

Chris Harris

1

19

0

Kamron Bibby

1

18

1

Bryce Stephens

1

14

0

Isaac TeSlaa

1

11

0

Kalil Girault

1

11

1

AJ Green

3

9

0

Luke Hasz

1

8

1

Nathan Bax

1

7

0

Rashod Dubinion

1

3

0

Defensive Stats

Defense
Player Tackles Sacks TFL PBU INT/FR

Jordan Crook

10

0.5

0.5

0

0/0

Carson Dean

8

0

0

0

0/0

Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.

7

0

1

0

0/0

Taurean Carter

7

2

2

0

0/0

Nico Davillier

6

1

1

0

0/0

Quincey McAdoo

6

0

1

0

0/0

TJ Metcalf

6

0

1

0

0/0

Antonio Grier Jr.

5

0

0

1

0/0

Jayden Johnson

3

0

0

0

0/0

Kyle Thompson

3

0

0

0

0/1

Jon Hill

3

2

3

0

0/0

Landon Jackson


2

2

0

0/0

Marcus Miller

1

1

0

0/0

Mason Schueck

1

1

0

0/0

Trajan Jeffcoat

0.5

0.5

0

0/0

Dallas Young

0

0

1

0/0

Jaylen Lewis

0

0

1

0/0

LaDarrius Bishop

0

0

0

1/0
(Only players with three or more tackles were included)

Depth Chart (Offense & Defense)

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: KJ Jefferson

RB: Rocket Sanders, AJ Green (came in with 1s after Sanders)

TE: Nathan Bax, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)

WR: Isaac TeSlaa, Sam Mbake, Bryce Stephens

SWR: Bryce Stephens (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)

LT: Devon Manuel

LG: Brady Latham

C: Beaux Limmer

RG: Joshua Braun

RT: Patrick Kutas

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DE: Jashaud Stewart

DT: Taurean Carter

DT: Eric Gregory

DE: Landon Jackson

LB: Chris Paul Jr.

LB: Jordan Crook

NB: Jaylen Lewis

CB: Lorando Johnson

CB: Dwight McGlothern

S: Jayden Johnson

S: Hudson Clark

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Jacolby Criswell, Cade Fortin (came in with 2s after Criswell)

RB: AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion (came in with 2s after Green)

TE: Tyrus Washington, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)

WR: Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden

SWR: Isaiah Sategna

LT: Andrew Chamblee

LG: Cole Carson

C: Josh Street

RG: E'Marion Harris, Terry Wells (came in when Harris exited with unknown injury)

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DE: Trajan Jeffcoat

DT: Marcus Miller

DT: Jon Hill

DE: Zach Williams

LB: Antonio Grier

LB: Carson Dean

NB: Courtney Snelling

CB: Quincey McAdoo

CB: LaDarrius Bishop

S: TJ Metcalf

S: Malik Chavis

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Malachi Singleton

RB: Jezreel Bachert

TE: Hunter Talley, Zach Lee (in 12 personnel)

WR: Landon Rogers, Marlon Crocket (also Khalil Girault and Reid Touchstone)

SWR: Chris Harris (also Kamron Bibby)

LT: Terry Wells, Brock Burns

LG: Paris Patterson

C: Brooks Edmonson, Eli Henderson

RG: Joey Su'a

RT: Tommy Varhall, Kai Hamilton

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DE: John Morgan

DT: JJ Hollingsworth

DT: Kyle Thompson

DE: Nico Davillier

LB: Brad Spence

LB: Kaden Henley

NB: Dallas Young

CB: Jaylon Braxton

CB: Aidan McCowan

S: Braylon Watson

S: Dylan Hasz

Depth Chart (Special Teams)

FIRST TEAM

K: Cam Little

P: Max Fletcher

LS: Eli Stein

H: Max Fletcher

KOS: Cam Little

KR: Isaiah Sategna, Dylan Hasz

PR: Bryce Stephens

SECOND TEAM

K: Alex Hurtz

P: Devin Bale

LS: Ashton Ngo

H: Devin Bale

KOS: Devin Bale

KR: Bryce Stephens, Isaac TeSlaa

PR: Isaiah Sategna

THIRD TEAM

K: Blake Ford

P: Owen Lawson

H: Owen Lawson

KOS: Blake Ford

KR: AJ Green, Chris Harris

*Didn't go three-deep on long snapper or punt returner*

Play-by-Play

Kickoffs

Bale kickoff into the end zone, touchback

Little kickoff through the end zone, touchback

Ford kickoff 57 yards to the 8

1st O vs. 2nd D

1st & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass to N. Bax for 7

2nd & 3, 42: R. Sanders rush for 0

3rd & 3, 42: KJ Jefferson rush for 8

1st & 10, 50: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for I. TeSlaa)

2nd & 10, 50: R. Sanders rush for 7

3rd & 3, 43: R. Sanders rush for 1

4rd & 2, 42: KJ Jefferson pass to I. TeSlaa for 11

1st & 10, 31: KJ Jefferson pass to B. Stephens for 14

1st & 10, 17: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (screen intended for AJ Green)

2nd & 10, 17: AJ Green rush for 11

1st & G, 6: AJ Green rush for 6 – TOUCHDOWN

PAT: Little – GOOD

2nd O vs. 1st D

1st & 10, 35: R. Dubinion rush for 4

2nd & 6, 39: J. Criswell sacked for -4 (T. Carter)

3rd & 10, 35: J. Criswell sacked for -5 (L. Jackson)

4th & 15, 30: D. Bale punt for 47 yards

— — —- — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

1st & 10, 35: R. Dubinion rush for 4

2nd & 6, 39: C. Fortin rush for 7

1st & 10, 46: R. Sanders rush for 2

2nd & 8, 48: R. Sanders rush for 12

1st & 10, 40: C. Fortin pass incomplete (intended for T. Broden)

2nd & 10, 40: R. Sanders rush for 4

3rd & 6, 36: C. Fortin pass to T. Washington for 7

1st & 10, 29: C. Fortin pass incomplete (intended for A. Armstrong)

Jayden Johnson injured

2nd & 10, 29: C. Little 47-yard FG – GOOD (right hash)

3rd O vs. 3rd D

1st & 10, 35: M. Singleton pass to C. Harris for 19

1st & 10, 46: M. Singleton rush for 11

1st & 10, 35: J. Bachert rush for 11

1st & 10, 24: M. Singleton rush for 12

1st & 10, 12: TEAM rush for -4, fumble, recovered by K. Thompson

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

1st & 10, 35: J. Bachert rush for 4

2nd & 6, 39: J. Criswell sacked for -7 (B. Both)

3rd & 13, 32: J. Criswell pass to L. Rogers for 20

1st & 10, 48: J. Criswell pass incomplete (intended for K. Bibby, PBU by D. Young)

2nd & 10, 48: K. Bibby rush for 6

1st O vs. 1st D

1st & 10, 35: R. Sanders rush for -2 (Q. McAdoo TFL)

2nd & 12, 33: KJ Jefferson rush for 2

3rd & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson sacked for -9 (L. Jackson)

4rd & 19, 26: M. Fletcher punt for 45

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

1st & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for S. Mbake)

2nd & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for S. Mbake)

3rd & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass to I. Sategna for 65 – TOUCHDOWN

PAT: A. Hurtz – GOOD

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

1st & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson rush for 21

1st & 10, 44: KJ Jefferson pass to AJ Green for 2

2nd & 8, 42: KJ Jefferson pass to A. Armstrong for 14

1st & 10, 28: AJ Green rush for 3

2nd & 7, 25: R. Dubinion rush for 3

3rd & 4, 22: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for B. Stephens, J. Lewis PBU)

4rd & 4, 22: C. Little 40-yard FG – GOOD (right hash)

BONUS: C. Little 58-yard FG – GOOD (middle)

2nd O vs. 2nd D

1st & 10, 35: R. Dubinion rush for 9

E’Marion Harris injured

2nd & 1, 44: R. Dubinion rush for 5

1st & 10, 49: C. Fortin pass to T. Washington for 18

1st & 10, 33: R. Sanders for 0

2nd & 10, 33: C. Fortin pass to S. Mbake for 0

3rd & 10, 33: C. Fortin pass to I. Sategna for 13

1st & 10, 20: R. Sanders rush for 3

2nd & 7, 17: C. Fortin pass to I. Sategna for 17 – TOUCHDOWN

PAT: B. Ford – GOOD

BONUS: B. Ford 33-yard FG – NO GOOD (wide right)

3rd O vs. 3rd D

1st & 10, 35: J. Criswell pass to L. Rogers for 11

1st & 10, 46: J. Criswell pass to H. Talley for 11

1st & 10, 43: J. Criswell pass to H. Talley for 11

1st & 10, 32: R. Dubinion rush for 2

2nd & 8, 30: R. Acebo sacked for -5 (J. Hill)

3rd & 13, 35: M. Singleton sacked for -5 (M. Schueck)

PUNT: O. Lawson punt for 44 yards

1st O vs. 1st D – SECOND-PLAY-THIRD

2nd & 10, 49: R. Sanders rush for 3

3rd & 7, 46: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for I. TeSlaa)

— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —

2nd & 10, 49: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for L. Hasz)

3rd & 10, 49: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (spiked, QBH by J. Crook)

2nd O vs 2nd D – SECOND-PLAY-THIRD

2nd & 10, 46: R. Dubinion rush for -4 (TJ Metcalf TFL)

3rd & 14, 42: J. Criswell sacked for -5 (Z. Williams)

2nd & 10, 46: M. Singleton pass to S. Mbake 11

3rd & 6, 46: M. Singleton pass to T. Washington for 15

Ty Washington injured

PUNT: D. Bale punt for 37 yards

1st O vs. 1st D – THIRD-PLAY-FOURTH

3rd & 6, 49: R. Sanders rush for 7

4rd & 3, 43: KJ Jefferson rush 3

3rd & 6, 49: KJ Jefferson pass to AJ Green for 5

4rd & 1, 44: AJ Green rush for 7

PUNT: M. Fletcher punt for 40 yards

2nd O vs. 2nd D – THIRD-PLAY-FOURTH

3rd & 6, 49: R. Dubinion rush for 5

4rd & 1, 44: R. Dubinion rush for 2

3rd & 6, 49: R. Sanders rush for 13

4rd & 4, 39: R. Dubinion rush for 3

1st O vs. 1st D – HIGH RED ZONE

1st & 10, 18: S. Mbake rush for 18 – TOUCHDOWN

2nd O vs. 2nd D – HIGH RED ZONE

1st & 10, 18: AJ Green rush for 7

2nd & 3, 11: C. Fortin sacked -6 (N. Davillier)

3rd & 4, 17: C. Fortin sacked -7 (N. Davillier)

B. Ford 38-yard FG – NO GOOD (wide right)

3rd O vs 3rd D – HIGH RED ZONE

1st & 10, 18: J. Criswell pass to K. Bibby for 18 – TOUCHDOWN

1st O vs. 1st D – LOW RED ZONE

1st & G, 8: KJ Jefferson pass to L. Hasz for 8 – TOUCHDOWN

2nd O vs. 2nd D – LOW RED ZONE

1st & G, 8: M. Singleton rush for -5, fumble (bobbled snap)

2nd & G, 13: J. Criswell pass to R. Dubinion for 3

3rd & G, 10: J. Criswell pass intercepted by L. Bishop in end zone, returned for 74 yards

3rd O vs. 3rd D – LOW RED ZONE

1st & G, 8: J. Bachert rush for 2

2nd & G, 6: M. Singleton rush for -5 (J. Hill TFL)

3rd & G, 11: M. Singleton pass to K. Girault for 11 – TOUCHDOWN

1st O vs. 1st D – GET THE BALL BACK (2:07)

1st & 10, 31: R. Dubinion rush for 1

TIMEOUT BY D (2:01)

2nd & 9, 32: R. Dubinion rush for 3

TIMEOUT BY D (1:56)

3rd & 6, 35: KJ Jefferson pass S. Mbake for 5

TIMEOUT BY D (1:48)

4th & 1, 40: KJ Jefferson rush for -1 (C. Paul TFL)

2nd O vs. 2nd D – TWO-MINUTE DRILL (continuation)

1st & 10, 39 (1:43): J. Criswell pass to AJ Green for 2

2nd & 8, 37 (1:36): J. Criswell pass to A. Armstrong for 11

1st & 10, 26: J. Criswell pass incomplete (intended for AJ Green)

2nd & 10, 26 (1:20): AJ Green rush for 18

1st & G, 8: AJ Green rush for 2

2nd & G, 6: J. Criswell spike

3rd & G, 6 (0:04): B. Ford 24-yard FG – GOOD (middle)

2nd O vs. 2nd D – GET THE BALL BACK (2:07)

1st & 10, 31: R. Dubinion rush for 2

TIMEOUT BY D (2:02)

2nd & 8, 33: R. Dubinion rush for 5

TIMEOUT BY D (1:56)

3rd & 3, 38: R. Dubinion rush for 6

TIMEOUT BY D (1:49)

1st & 10, 44: TEAM rush for -2 (Fortin kneel)

2nd & 12, 42: TEAM rush for -2 (Fortin kneel)

1st O vs. 1st D – NEED A FIELD GOAL, 33 SECONDS (1 T.O.)

1st & 10, 48: KJ Jefferson sacked for -9 (J. Crook/T. Jeffcoat)

FLAG: Intentional Grounding (loss of 10 seconds)

2nd & 19, 43 (0:18): KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for B. Stephens, BPU by L. Johnson)

3rd & 19, 43 (0:08): KJ Jefferson rush for 1

TIMEOUT BY O (0:01)

