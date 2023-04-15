Stats, play-by-play, depth chart from Arkansas' Red-White scrimmage
The Arkansas Razorbacks held their annual Red-White game on Saturday in front of a light crowd that got their first taste of the new-look Hogs at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Arkansas ran approximately 110 total plays of team scrimmage and situational scrimmage. The team worked 1s-on-1s, 2s-on-2s and 3s-on-3s on top mixing those teams up and running situational things such as red zone drills, two-minute drills, "get the ball back" drills and more.
The scrimmage was highlighted by quarterback KJ Jefferson's 131 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was a 65-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Sategna, who caught a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon.
Below is a list of offensive stats, defensive, a three-deep depth chart and a full play-by-play from Saturday's scrimmage:
Offensive Stats
|Players
|Comp./Att.
|Yards
|TD/INT
|
KJ Jefferson
|
9-18
|
131
|
2/0
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
8-12
|
87
|
1/1
|
Cade Fortin
|
5-7
|
55
|
1/0
|
Malachi Singleton
|
4-4
|
66
|
1/0
|Player
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
Rocket Sanders
|
12
|
50
|
0
|
AJ Green
|
8
|
56
|
1
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
14
|
47
|
0
|
Jezreel Bachert
|
3
|
18
|
0
|
KJ Jefferson
|
8
|
15
|
0
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
4
|
-23
|
0
|
Malachi Singleton
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
Cade Fortin
|
3
|
-7
|
0
|
Rykar Acebo
|
1
|
-5
|
0
|
Sam Mbake
|
1
|
18
|
1
|
Kamron Bibby
|
1
|
6
|
0
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
3
|
95
|
2
|
Tyrus Washington
|
3
|
41
|
0
|
Landon Rogers
|
2
|
31
|
0
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
2
|
25
|
0
|
Sam Mbake
|
3
|
25
|
0
|
Hunter Talley
|
2
|
22
|
0
|
Chris Harris
|
1
|
19
|
0
|
Kamron Bibby
|
1
|
18
|
1
|
Bryce Stephens
|
1
|
14
|
0
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
1
|
11
|
0
|
Kalil Girault
|
1
|
11
|
1
|
AJ Green
|
3
|
9
|
0
|
Luke Hasz
|
1
|
8
|
1
|
Nathan Bax
|
1
|
7
|
0
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
1
|
3
|
0
Defensive Stats
|Player
|Tackles
|Sacks
|TFL
|PBU
|INT/FR
|
Jordan Crook
|
10
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0
|
0/0
|
Carson Dean
|
8
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
|
7
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Taurean Carter
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0/0
|
Nico Davillier
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
TJ Metcalf
|
6
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Antonio Grier Jr.
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0/0
|
Jayden Johnson
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0/0
|
Kyle Thompson
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0/1
|
Jon Hill
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0/0
|
Landon Jackson
|
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0/0
|
Marcus Miller
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Mason Schueck
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0/0
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
0.5
|
0.5
|
0
|
0/0
|
Dallas Young
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0/0
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0/0
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1/0
Depth Chart (Offense & Defense)
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB: KJ Jefferson
RB: Rocket Sanders, AJ Green (came in with 1s after Sanders)
TE: Nathan Bax, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)
WR: Isaac TeSlaa, Sam Mbake, Bryce Stephens
SWR: Bryce Stephens (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)
LT: Devon Manuel
LG: Brady Latham
C: Beaux Limmer
RG: Joshua Braun
RT: Patrick Kutas
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Jashaud Stewart
DT: Taurean Carter
DT: Eric Gregory
DE: Landon Jackson
LB: Chris Paul Jr.
LB: Jordan Crook
NB: Jaylen Lewis
CB: Lorando Johnson
CB: Dwight McGlothern
S: Jayden Johnson
S: Hudson Clark
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Jacolby Criswell, Cade Fortin (came in with 2s after Criswell)
RB: AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion (came in with 2s after Green)
TE: Tyrus Washington, Luke Hasz (came in when they switched to 11 personnel)
WR: Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden
SWR: Isaiah Sategna
LT: Andrew Chamblee
LG: Cole Carson
C: Josh Street
RG: E'Marion Harris, Terry Wells (came in when Harris exited with unknown injury)
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DE: Trajan Jeffcoat
DT: Marcus Miller
DT: Jon Hill
DE: Zach Williams
LB: Antonio Grier
LB: Carson Dean
NB: Courtney Snelling
CB: Quincey McAdoo
CB: LaDarrius Bishop
S: TJ Metcalf
S: Malik Chavis
THIRD TEAM OFFENSE
QB: Malachi Singleton
RB: Jezreel Bachert
TE: Hunter Talley, Zach Lee (in 12 personnel)
WR: Landon Rogers, Marlon Crocket (also Khalil Girault and Reid Touchstone)
SWR: Chris Harris (also Kamron Bibby)
LT: Terry Wells, Brock Burns
LG: Paris Patterson
C: Brooks Edmonson, Eli Henderson
RG: Joey Su'a
RT: Tommy Varhall, Kai Hamilton
THIRD TEAM DEFENSE
DE: John Morgan
DT: JJ Hollingsworth
DT: Kyle Thompson
DE: Nico Davillier
LB: Brad Spence
LB: Kaden Henley
NB: Dallas Young
CB: Jaylon Braxton
CB: Aidan McCowan
S: Braylon Watson
S: Dylan Hasz
Depth Chart (Special Teams)
FIRST TEAM
K: Cam Little
P: Max Fletcher
LS: Eli Stein
H: Max Fletcher
KOS: Cam Little
KR: Isaiah Sategna, Dylan Hasz
PR: Bryce Stephens
SECOND TEAM
K: Alex Hurtz
P: Devin Bale
LS: Ashton Ngo
H: Devin Bale
KOS: Devin Bale
KR: Bryce Stephens, Isaac TeSlaa
PR: Isaiah Sategna
THIRD TEAM
K: Blake Ford
P: Owen Lawson
H: Owen Lawson
KOS: Blake Ford
KR: AJ Green, Chris Harris
*Didn't go three-deep on long snapper or punt returner*
Play-by-Play
Kickoffs
Bale kickoff into the end zone, touchback
Little kickoff through the end zone, touchback
Ford kickoff 57 yards to the 8
1st O vs. 2nd D
1st & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass to N. Bax for 7
2nd & 3, 42: R. Sanders rush for 0
3rd & 3, 42: KJ Jefferson rush for 8
1st & 10, 50: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for I. TeSlaa)
2nd & 10, 50: R. Sanders rush for 7
3rd & 3, 43: R. Sanders rush for 1
4rd & 2, 42: KJ Jefferson pass to I. TeSlaa for 11
1st & 10, 31: KJ Jefferson pass to B. Stephens for 14
1st & 10, 17: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (screen intended for AJ Green)
2nd & 10, 17: AJ Green rush for 11
1st & G, 6: AJ Green rush for 6 – TOUCHDOWN
PAT: Little – GOOD
2nd O vs. 1st D
1st & 10, 35: R. Dubinion rush for 4
2nd & 6, 39: J. Criswell sacked for -4 (T. Carter)
3rd & 10, 35: J. Criswell sacked for -5 (L. Jackson)
4th & 15, 30: D. Bale punt for 47 yards
— — —- — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
1st & 10, 35: R. Dubinion rush for 4
2nd & 6, 39: C. Fortin rush for 7
1st & 10, 46: R. Sanders rush for 2
2nd & 8, 48: R. Sanders rush for 12
1st & 10, 40: C. Fortin pass incomplete (intended for T. Broden)
2nd & 10, 40: R. Sanders rush for 4
3rd & 6, 36: C. Fortin pass to T. Washington for 7
1st & 10, 29: C. Fortin pass incomplete (intended for A. Armstrong)
Jayden Johnson injured
2nd & 10, 29: C. Little 47-yard FG – GOOD (right hash)
3rd O vs. 3rd D
1st & 10, 35: M. Singleton pass to C. Harris for 19
1st & 10, 46: M. Singleton rush for 11
1st & 10, 35: J. Bachert rush for 11
1st & 10, 24: M. Singleton rush for 12
1st & 10, 12: TEAM rush for -4, fumble, recovered by K. Thompson
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
1st & 10, 35: J. Bachert rush for 4
2nd & 6, 39: J. Criswell sacked for -7 (B. Both)
3rd & 13, 32: J. Criswell pass to L. Rogers for 20
1st & 10, 48: J. Criswell pass incomplete (intended for K. Bibby, PBU by D. Young)
2nd & 10, 48: K. Bibby rush for 6
1st O vs. 1st D
1st & 10, 35: R. Sanders rush for -2 (Q. McAdoo TFL)
2nd & 12, 33: KJ Jefferson rush for 2
3rd & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson sacked for -9 (L. Jackson)
4rd & 19, 26: M. Fletcher punt for 45
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
1st & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for S. Mbake)
2nd & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for S. Mbake)
3rd & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson pass to I. Sategna for 65 – TOUCHDOWN
PAT: A. Hurtz – GOOD
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
1st & 10, 35: KJ Jefferson rush for 21
1st & 10, 44: KJ Jefferson pass to AJ Green for 2
2nd & 8, 42: KJ Jefferson pass to A. Armstrong for 14
1st & 10, 28: AJ Green rush for 3
2nd & 7, 25: R. Dubinion rush for 3
3rd & 4, 22: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for B. Stephens, J. Lewis PBU)
4rd & 4, 22: C. Little 40-yard FG – GOOD (right hash)
BONUS: C. Little 58-yard FG – GOOD (middle)
2nd O vs. 2nd D
1st & 10, 35: R. Dubinion rush for 9
E’Marion Harris injured
2nd & 1, 44: R. Dubinion rush for 5
1st & 10, 49: C. Fortin pass to T. Washington for 18
1st & 10, 33: R. Sanders for 0
2nd & 10, 33: C. Fortin pass to S. Mbake for 0
3rd & 10, 33: C. Fortin pass to I. Sategna for 13
1st & 10, 20: R. Sanders rush for 3
2nd & 7, 17: C. Fortin pass to I. Sategna for 17 – TOUCHDOWN
PAT: B. Ford – GOOD
BONUS: B. Ford 33-yard FG – NO GOOD (wide right)
3rd O vs. 3rd D
1st & 10, 35: J. Criswell pass to L. Rogers for 11
1st & 10, 46: J. Criswell pass to H. Talley for 11
1st & 10, 43: J. Criswell pass to H. Talley for 11
1st & 10, 32: R. Dubinion rush for 2
2nd & 8, 30: R. Acebo sacked for -5 (J. Hill)
3rd & 13, 35: M. Singleton sacked for -5 (M. Schueck)
PUNT: O. Lawson punt for 44 yards
1st O vs. 1st D – SECOND-PLAY-THIRD
2nd & 10, 49: R. Sanders rush for 3
3rd & 7, 46: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for I. TeSlaa)
— — — — — — — — — — — — — — — — —
2nd & 10, 49: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for L. Hasz)
3rd & 10, 49: KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (spiked, QBH by J. Crook)
2nd O vs 2nd D – SECOND-PLAY-THIRD
2nd & 10, 46: R. Dubinion rush for -4 (TJ Metcalf TFL)
3rd & 14, 42: J. Criswell sacked for -5 (Z. Williams)
2nd & 10, 46: M. Singleton pass to S. Mbake 11
3rd & 6, 46: M. Singleton pass to T. Washington for 15
Ty Washington injured
PUNT: D. Bale punt for 37 yards
1st O vs. 1st D – THIRD-PLAY-FOURTH
3rd & 6, 49: R. Sanders rush for 7
4rd & 3, 43: KJ Jefferson rush 3
3rd & 6, 49: KJ Jefferson pass to AJ Green for 5
4rd & 1, 44: AJ Green rush for 7
PUNT: M. Fletcher punt for 40 yards
2nd O vs. 2nd D – THIRD-PLAY-FOURTH
3rd & 6, 49: R. Dubinion rush for 5
4rd & 1, 44: R. Dubinion rush for 2
3rd & 6, 49: R. Sanders rush for 13
4rd & 4, 39: R. Dubinion rush for 3
1st O vs. 1st D – HIGH RED ZONE
1st & 10, 18: S. Mbake rush for 18 – TOUCHDOWN
2nd O vs. 2nd D – HIGH RED ZONE
1st & 10, 18: AJ Green rush for 7
2nd & 3, 11: C. Fortin sacked -6 (N. Davillier)
3rd & 4, 17: C. Fortin sacked -7 (N. Davillier)
B. Ford 38-yard FG – NO GOOD (wide right)
3rd O vs 3rd D – HIGH RED ZONE
1st & 10, 18: J. Criswell pass to K. Bibby for 18 – TOUCHDOWN
1st O vs. 1st D – LOW RED ZONE
1st & G, 8: KJ Jefferson pass to L. Hasz for 8 – TOUCHDOWN
2nd O vs. 2nd D – LOW RED ZONE
1st & G, 8: M. Singleton rush for -5, fumble (bobbled snap)
2nd & G, 13: J. Criswell pass to R. Dubinion for 3
3rd & G, 10: J. Criswell pass intercepted by L. Bishop in end zone, returned for 74 yards
3rd O vs. 3rd D – LOW RED ZONE
1st & G, 8: J. Bachert rush for 2
2nd & G, 6: M. Singleton rush for -5 (J. Hill TFL)
3rd & G, 11: M. Singleton pass to K. Girault for 11 – TOUCHDOWN
1st O vs. 1st D – GET THE BALL BACK (2:07)
1st & 10, 31: R. Dubinion rush for 1
TIMEOUT BY D (2:01)
2nd & 9, 32: R. Dubinion rush for 3
TIMEOUT BY D (1:56)
3rd & 6, 35: KJ Jefferson pass S. Mbake for 5
TIMEOUT BY D (1:48)
4th & 1, 40: KJ Jefferson rush for -1 (C. Paul TFL)
2nd O vs. 2nd D – TWO-MINUTE DRILL (continuation)
1st & 10, 39 (1:43): J. Criswell pass to AJ Green for 2
2nd & 8, 37 (1:36): J. Criswell pass to A. Armstrong for 11
1st & 10, 26: J. Criswell pass incomplete (intended for AJ Green)
2nd & 10, 26 (1:20): AJ Green rush for 18
1st & G, 8: AJ Green rush for 2
2nd & G, 6: J. Criswell spike
3rd & G, 6 (0:04): B. Ford 24-yard FG – GOOD (middle)
2nd O vs. 2nd D – GET THE BALL BACK (2:07)
1st & 10, 31: R. Dubinion rush for 2
TIMEOUT BY D (2:02)
2nd & 8, 33: R. Dubinion rush for 5
TIMEOUT BY D (1:56)
3rd & 3, 38: R. Dubinion rush for 6
TIMEOUT BY D (1:49)
1st & 10, 44: TEAM rush for -2 (Fortin kneel)
2nd & 12, 42: TEAM rush for -2 (Fortin kneel)
1st O vs. 1st D – NEED A FIELD GOAL, 33 SECONDS (1 T.O.)
1st & 10, 48: KJ Jefferson sacked for -9 (J. Crook/T. Jeffcoat)
FLAG: Intentional Grounding (loss of 10 seconds)
2nd & 19, 43 (0:18): KJ Jefferson pass incomplete (intended for B. Stephens, BPU by L. Johnson)
3rd & 19, 43 (0:08): KJ Jefferson rush for 1
TIMEOUT BY O (0:01)