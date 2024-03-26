The Arkansas football team held its sixth practice of the spring schedule Tuesday inside the Walker Pavilion on a chilly morning in Fayetteville.

Media members were let in to view about two hours of practice, and HawgBeat has plenty of notes for subscribers. Arkansas was rocking shells and shorts for Tuesday's practice.

"Man, it’s been fun," defensive tackle Cam Ball said Thursday of spring practices. "I can remember just like yesterday yesterday just walking into this building and now I’m one of the vets around here. So as much as I can I try to give advice to the younger guys and the up and coming freshmen, but it has been a blast and especially with the group that we have and the bond that we have in the defensive line room."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from 11-on-11 team drills, 7-on-7 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Tuesday's practice.