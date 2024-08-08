The Arkansas football team held its first scrimmage of fall camp Thursday in a closed setting at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Head coach Sam Pittman seemed pleased when speaking with the media afterward, but he made it clear that there is plenty of work to be done before the season starts, plus it’s worth noting that a long list of expected contributors were non-participants.

"I thought the offense started extremely fast, ones and twos offense started extremely fast," Pittman said. "Defense won a lot of situations, felt like they came back a lot in the second half. I talked to the team after the game, we got to figure out on offense how to finish the game.

"On defense, we got to figure out how to start the game, because we weren’t very good defensively at the beginning and we were a lot better — thought our run defense was a lot better after the beginning of the first two series by the ones and the twos."

During today's closed scrimmage, the team ran around 130 to 150 plays and worked through different specific scenarios. Pittman also noted that very few penalties were called by the SEC referees who were present throughout the day.

"I don’t think the offense had but an illegal procedure until late in the scrimmage," Pittman said. "I think the first one there was with the threes, very clean there. We had about three PIs defensively, which in this I don’t want to make a mountain out of a molehill. We’ll have to get better, but you’re talking about first team, second team and third team playing.

"So, overall I thought our penalties were good. We had SEC officials, ones that have done four of our games with their entire crew here. So, that really, really is going to help us. You know, we’re three weeks out from today and that’s really going to help up with those officials."

Here are the stats from the offense, defense and special teams given to the media following Arkansas' first scrimmage of fall camp.