The Arkansas football team held its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday in a closed setting at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. According to head coach Sam Pittman, the scrimmage was about 140 plays.

Pittman seemed pleased when speaking with the media afterward, thanks in part to a quick start to the scrimmage via an Isaiah Sategna kickoff return touchdown.

"We were live again on punt and kickoff return," Pittman said. "Opening kickoff of the game, Sategna took it 100 yards. Took it for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, and it was a live rep. Obviously, as happy as I am for the kickoff return team, the kickoff team gave up a 100-yard return. But that was a good way to start the scrimmage."

Just like last Saturday's scrimmage, penalties were still an issue for the Razorbacks.

"We had a couple big plays taken back by holding penalties on offense," Pittman said. "If I was disappointed in anything, it would be the number of times we got called holding on the edge on offense. Our defense cleaned up their penalties until the last two-minute drill and we got a couple on that."

Despite the penalties, Pittman thought the team did a good job during the scrimmage. Some players also made their return from injury, while others did not.

"Other than that, I thought the defense flew around and played well," Pittman said. "We've got some guys back. (Anthony) Booker was back this week. Pooh (Paul) was not in there yet, and 51 came back on offense, Devon (Manuel)."

Pittman also said that there were no other serious injuries to report during the scrimmage.

"Last week, Nathan Bax had an injury," Pittman said. "We expect him to be back. I don't think we've talked since then…(Sam) Mbake had a season-ending injury to his knee."

"If I'm right, I think we got out of today's scrimmage... I don't think we had any significant injuries at all. I don't remember anybody going off to the side or anything like that. So, that was a good thing."

Here are the stats from the offense, defense and special teams give to the media following Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp.