FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas baseball team finished its 2023 Fall World Series, and overall fall season, on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium with the Cardinal team securing a 9-8 win over the White team in an 8-inning intrasquad scrimmage.

For the second day in a row, the score was tied up after seven innings courtesy of a game-tying three-run homer from White squad's Parker Rowland in the bottom of the seventh. Unlike Game 1's 9-9 tie result, an outright winner had to be determined Tuesday.

Both squads went to an eighth inning and added a runner on second with no outs, and the Cardinal team prevailed over the White squad via Missouri transfer Ty Wilmsmeyer scoring on an RBI sacrifice bunt from freshman Kade Smith.

If Cardinal wasn't able to score, the Hogs might've had to end in a tie due to a lack of arms that could throw.

"We were to the point now that we had one inning left maybe," head coach Dave Van Horn said. "It worked out. The guys have watched some games. The MLB does it pretty much all the time and I don’t watch a lot of MLB except maybe now, just like everybody else. Just too busy. It’s fairly exciting.

"My philosophy on it is don’t bunt, you better score two because they’re going to score one. We had a guy stealing third who had the base stolen and we had a guy bunt. We had a guy score on that play, so how lucky can you be? That’s exactly what happened there."

Overall, Van Horn said he was pleased with his team's performance over the past two days.

"All fall has been competitive," Van Horn said. "The scrimmages have been really tight. It's been good, and there's a lot of competition. If we started tomorrow, I could put you a lineup on the field, but I'm sure there would be guys right there to play that aren't on the field, and then there's a fall off.

"You've got, as far as offensively, you've got about 12 guys that look like they're ready to go, and then there are some other guys who are not quite there yet, at least day in and day out. It was real competitive today."

Junior outfielder Kendall Diggs opened the scoring up with a 412-foot nuke that hit off the Hunter Family Development Center in right field to give the White squad a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Tarleton State transfer Jack Wagner hit a 394-foot solo home run to left-center in the next half frame for the Cardinal squad to make the deficit one run. That marked Wagner's second homer in as many days.

"He's got a chance to be our starting first baseman, starting left fielder, starting DH," Van Horn said of Wagner. "That's what I see. We brought him here to help solidify our lineup a little bit with some offense. He brings some attitude, and you got to see that a little bit the last couple of days."

A one-out double from Hunter Grimes was followed up by an RBI single from Ty Wilmsmeyer that scored Grimes to tie things at 2-2.

The White squad tagged freshman righty Tate McGuire with a pair of runs on back-to-back RBI singles from JUCO transfer Will Edmunson and senior Ben McLaughlin, who is a former JUCO transfer himself. Those hits put White ahead 4-2 after two innings.

Freshman designated hitter Kade Smith, who was hitting in the nine-hole for Cardinal, crushed a 430-foot two-run homer to left-center in the top of the fourth to tie the game back up at 4-4.

After redshirt freshman Jordan Huskey threw a scoreless bottom of the fourth for Cardinal, sophomore Reese Robinett gave Cardinal a 5-4 lead with a 347-foot solo homer to right field in the top half of the fifth. Huskey then provided a 1-2-3 bottom of the fifth with a pair of strikeouts.