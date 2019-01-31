Status Check: Arkansas 2020 Wide Receiver Targets in the Rivals250
The Razorbacks are in the mix for more wide receivers than any other SEC program with a whopping 48 offers and today, we take a look at the most highly ranked prospects and what their status is with Justin Stepp and the Hogs.
Of the 48 offers, 25 are in the Rivals250 and of those 25, 10 of them are already committed to Alabama, A&M, LSU, Florida, USC, Ohio State...basically the who's who of college football. Of the remaining 15, the top four highest ranked have cut the Hogs from contention (Rakim Jarrett, Johnny Wilson, Julian Fleming, Jermaine Burton).
Let's take a look at the remaining 11 prospects ranked in the Rivals250:
Starting with the man featured as headliner of this piece, Michael Redding hails from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He's the former teammate of now-enrolled 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash and 4-star defensive end Eric Gregory. Stepp and secondary coach Ron Cooper both went down to Florida to see Redding and the other studs that occupy the DI player factory that is IMG just this week. FSU seems to be Redding's early leader and his "dream school."
Justin Stepp just went to visit 4-star Jordan Johnson at Desmet High School and if I'm not mistaken he's been there twice since the dead period ended. He visited Florida and Ohio State last season and he visited Arkansas last spring before he blew up and picked up all his crazy good offers. However, Notre Dame was the third program to offer him (a good six months before Arkansas) and he took his first prospect visit of this cycle in South Bend.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news