The Razorbacks are in the mix for more wide receivers than any other SEC program with a whopping 48 offers and today, we take a look at the most highly ranked prospects and what their status is with Justin Stepp and the Hogs.

Of the 48 offers, 25 are in the Rivals250 and of those 25, 10 of them are already committed to Alabama, A&M, LSU, Florida, USC, Ohio State...basically the who's who of college football. Of the remaining 15, the top four highest ranked have cut the Hogs from contention (Rakim Jarrett, Johnny Wilson, Julian Fleming, Jermaine Burton).

Let's take a look at the remaining 11 prospects ranked in the Rivals250: