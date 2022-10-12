The Malik Hornsby at wide receiver experiment is over for Arkansas.

It took half the season and one game without KJ Jefferson for the decision to be made, but Hornsby will now strictly be the backup quarterback to Jefferson.

Hornsby threw for 234 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, while also leading the team with 114 rushing yards in last Saturday's 40-17 loss to Mississippi State. Though he didn't start the game at quarterback — Cade Fortin did — Hornsby finished it and proved he is the clear No. 2 option.

Pittman said he asked Hornsby after the game what Hornsby wanted to and he gave an answer that pleased Pittman.

"He chose to stay at quarterback, which I was happy with that," Pittman said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "But we’re going to play him only at quarterback from here on out."

Prior to the game at Mississippi State, Hornsby recorded three carries for 21 yards and caught two passes for eight yards.

Focusing on two different positions was likely affecting his performance in practice, leading to Fortin looking like the better option. Once Hornsby got in the game at quarterback against Mississippi State, it was clear who is the go-to guy behind Jefferson.

Pittman said that Hornsby hadn't made up his mind on playing both positions, but his choice was made on playing receiver after his performance Saturday.

"Well, he has changed his mind about playing wide receiver," Pittman said Wednesday. "But he hadn’t until he went out and played well Saturday. I think he’s comfortable with where he’s at on the team. In all honesty, I think Saturday took a big weight off his shoulders going out and having some success."

Playing at receiver was never a position change for Hornsby, as he was still practicing with the quarterbacks and watching film with them. But, there was a package for him and it never proved to be very successful.

"The package for him at wide receiver was just that, it was a package of plays, not necessarily moving to wide receiver," Pittman said. "He wasn’t able to both of those things at a high level, play quarterback and wideout."

Now that Hornsby will stay strictly at quarterback, it should allow him to develop more and keep his mind focused on being better at one position.

Though Jefferson did not play against the Bulldogs, he is expected to be ready to go this Saturday against BYU. After the game against Mississippi State, the Hogs should be confident in Hornsby should he have to enter the game at quarterback.

Arkansas and BYU will kick things off at 2:30 p.m. CT at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The game will be televised on ESPN.