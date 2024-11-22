Steals, slams winning combo for Hoop Hogs against Little Rock

"That first five or six minutes of the game we were a deer in headlights," Little Rock head coach Darrell Walker, a former Razorback, said postgame. "We were terrified for no reason. We turned the ball over. Now, they got 19 turnovers. We turned the ball over 19 times and they got 28 points off of that. I told my team before the game, ‘We cannot have a lot of turnovers. If you do, this team is really good in the open court. You put them in half court you’re going to have a chance to get in the game.'"

That pressure never relented in the first half, as the Razorbacks had eight steals and nine forced turnovers at the under-8 mark, and 10 steals and 11 forced turnovers by halftime.

Arkansas' intensity was evident at the get-go, as head coach John Calipari's club ripped off five steals on Little Rock's first five possessions, good enough to hand the Hoop Hogs a quick 11-0 advantage.

Behind a fully-torqued defensive effort, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) claimed victory 79-67 over the Little Rock Trojans inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday night in Fayetteville.

Leading the way for most hands in the cookie jar was forward Adou Thiero (six steals), though five Razorbacks recorded at least one steal and four Hogs totaled 2+ steals.

"The biggest plays were effort plays," Calipari said of Thiero. "Those were the biggest plays he made. He had six steals — all effort steals. Just he out-worked the other guy to get the ball."

As a result of the defensive ferocity, Arkansas pushed the pace in transition to the tune of 22 fastbreak points, 28 points off turnovers and five slams through both halves.

"From watching all the film of all the games they’ve played, I knew this was going to be an off-the-dribble game," Walker said. "And when they shoot the ball well they can become dangerous. But they really an off-the-dribble team and a transition team right now. I’m sure Cal is still trying to figure things out. This is early in the season, just like I’m trying to figure things out with my basketball team. He’s got some key guys hurt."

One can't mention Arkansas' up-and-down court explosion without further crediting Thiero, who racked up a team-high 23 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two blocks and pulled off an immaculate left-handed windmill transition dunk.

"There was a will to win," Calipari said. "I don’t care who it’s against. When a game gets like that, that stuff was on us, and Adou making that play on the offensive rebound, again, he’s standing out how he’s playing. He’s getting it done."

Up next, Arkansas will close its home-stand with a matchup against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday. That game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network+.