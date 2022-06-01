Stillwater Regional: Taking a closer look at Grand Canyon
For the first time since 2015, Arkansas is hitting the road for the postseason. It will travel three hours to the west for the 2022 Stillwater Regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State. The other participants are Grand Canyon and Missouri State.
Before play begins Friday, HawgBeat is taking a closer look at all three potential opponents. First up is the 2 seed, Grand Canyon, which the Razorbacks will face to open the NCAA Tournament…
Record: 41-19 (25-5 WAC)
Grand Canyon was dominant in the WAC this season, winning all 10 of its conference series — including five via sweeps. It’s not stranger to close games, though, with seven of its 25 conference victories coming by just one run.
Where the Antelopes earned their at-large bid, though, was in non-conference play. They won two of three midweek games against Arizona — with both wins coming on the road — and swept a two-game midweek series against Texas Tech, plus split a pair of games with Arizona State, Oregon State and Stanford. In all, they went 5-4 against Pac-12 foes and 7-4 against high-major competition.
Those games were part of a non-conference slate that had the 17th-toughest strength of schedule in the country, helping it finish at No. 50 in the RPI — nine spots behind Arkansas.
Head coach: Andy Stankiewicz (11th season)
The Antelopes are led by Andy Stankiewicz, who played parts of seven seasons in the big leagues before beginning his coaching career that included stops as a scout and manager in the minors and as an assistant coach at Arizona State.
He took over at Grand Canyon in 2012 when it was still a Division II program and has not only guided it to the DI ranks, but done so with great success. He has a career winning percentage of .590 and is a four-time WAC Coach of the Year, winning the award in four of the past five full seasons.
