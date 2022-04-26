Sting Factor: Anthony Evans' decommitment from Arkansas

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.



THE STORYLINE

Anthony Evans III committed to Arkansas in late November and it was a big win for the Razorbacks. Coach Sam Pittman and his staff dipped into Texas for a talented receiver with speed and playmaking ability, and it continued some good momentum for the Arkansas program as it looks to compete in the SEC. It was a Thanksgiving Day commitment and it was big for Arkansas since the Converse (Texas) Judson standout had offers from TCU, Texas Tech and many others. But Evans has now backed off his commitment and the three-star receiver was at Oklahoma’s spring game this past weekend. Georgia is also a recent offer that’s big since his mother is originally from that state and is a diehard Bulldogs fan. A laser-time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash doesn’t come around all the time so whichever program lands Evans is getting a playmaker in the passing game.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

This move isn’t particularly surprising considering Evans has seemingly had a wandering eye for a couple of months. Not only has he continued to tweet about his offers, but he also made a trip to Georgia and mentioned his mom is a “diehard” Bulldogs fan. Even with his 10.27 speed, there is at least optimism that Arkansas will be able to replace him considering the success Sam Pittman is having on the recruiting trail. However, it’d be a lie to say it doesn’t sting that the big boys can still swoop in and swipe a prospect the Hogs have been on longer than most. – Andrew Hutchinson, HawgBeat.com Sting factor: 7

*****

NATIONAL REACTION