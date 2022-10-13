When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.



THE STORYLINE

Braylen Russell is one of the top prospects in the state of Arkansas’ 2024 class and he made an early pledge to the Razorbacks last November. It was a big win for Arkansas to land an early 2024 pledge especially at the running back position and the Benton, Ark., standout looked locked in. His commitment would last nearly a year but no longer as Russell decommitted from Arkansas in recent days. Tennessee and Ole Miss have ramped it up with the 2024 four-star and Russell is back on the market, but the expectation is that many other programs could get involved with the 6-foot-2, 225-pound running back as well.

*****

LOCAL REACTION

The Razorbacks’ quick close to the 2023 class paired with the early addition of an in-state standout running back seemingly had the Hogs poised to make the jump into the nation’s elite on the recruiting trail. Russell’s decommitment makes the key to that goal - locking down an extraordinary group of in-state talent - that much harder for this Arkansas staff. If there’s one position that Arkansas can stomach the loss of a Rivals250 player though, it’s at running back, which helps keep hope alive for a Razorback fanbase that’s been so resourceful in holding on to it. - Alex Trader, HawgBeat.com Sting factor: 7

*****

NATIONAL REACTION