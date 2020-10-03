College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

It has been a while since Arkansas last won a game.

The Razorbacks have lost 10 straight since beating Colorado State last season. It's been even longer since they beat another SEC team, with their losing streak reaching 20 games with last week's loss to No. 4 Georgia.

Arkansas hopes both of those end Saturday when it takes on No. 16 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville, Miss. The game will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

A loss to the Bulldogs, though, would further put the Razorbacks' losing streaks in historical territory.

As seen in the first chart below, a 21-game SEC losing streak would be tied for the fifth-longest since the conference was formed in 1933. With only Vanderbilt and former member Sewanee ahead of it, Arkansas would tie Mississippi State for the longest such streak by a current SEC West team.

Check out the other charts for more context on the Razorbacks' lengthy losing streaks...