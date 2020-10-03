 Streak Watch: What's at stake for Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-03 10:24:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Streak Watch: What's at stake for Arkansas at Mississippi State

Arkansas has lost its last 10 games and is riding a 20-game SEC losing streak.
(Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

It has been a while since Arkansas last won a game.

The Razorbacks have lost 10 straight since beating Colorado State last season. It's been even longer since they beat another SEC team, with their losing streak reaching 20 games with last week's loss to No. 4 Georgia.

Arkansas hopes both of those end Saturday when it takes on No. 16 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville, Miss. The game will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.

A loss to the Bulldogs, though, would further put the Razorbacks' losing streaks in historical territory.

As seen in the first chart below, a 21-game SEC losing streak would be tied for the fifth-longest since the conference was formed in 1933. With only Vanderbilt and former member Sewanee ahead of it, Arkansas would tie Mississippi State for the longest such streak by a current SEC West team.

Check out the other charts for more context on the Razorbacks' lengthy losing streaks...

Longest SEC Losing Streaks
Team Losses Years

1. Sewanee

37

1933-40

2. Vanderbilt

33

1976-81

3. Vanderbilt

23

2000-03

4. Vanderbilt

22

1995-98

5. Mississippi State

21

1965-70

6. Arkansas

20

2017-present

7. South Carolina

18

1997-99

t-8. Kentucky

17

1969-71

t-8. Kentucky

17

2012-14

t-8. Arkansas

17

2012-14

A loss to Mississippi State would extend Arkansas' overall losing streak to a school-record 11 games.

It is currently tied with the 10-game losing streak the Razorbacks had that spanned the final nine games of 2013 - Bret Bielema's first season - and the first game of 2014 (a loss at Auburn).

Previously, Arkansas had never lost more than seven games in a row.

Longest Losing Streaks in UA History
Losses Years Coach(es)

10

2013-14

Bret Bielema

10

2019-present

Chad Morris, Sam Pittman

7

1952-53

Otis Douglas, Bowden Wyatt

7

1990

Jack Crowe

A loss to Mississippi State would move Arkansas into a tie with Rutgers out of the Big Ten for the longest active conference losing streak at the FBS level.

With the Big Ten's season not set to begin until Oct. 24, the Razorbacks would move ahead of the Scarlet Knights if they lost to Mississippi State this weekend and Auburn next week.

Longest Active Conference Losing Streaks
Team Conference Losses

1. Rutgers

Big Ten

21

2. Arkansas

SEC

20

3. UConn

AAC*

19

4. New Mexico

MWC

15

5. Akron

MAC

12

6. UTEP

CUSA

11
*UConn was a member of The American until going independent this season (which it has canceled because of the pandemic).

A loss to Mississippi State would move Arkansas into a tie with Old Dominion for the longest overall active losing streak in the FBS.

Old Dominion has canceled its 2020 football season, so the Razorbacks could move ahead of it with a loss to Auburn the following week.

Akron has a pretty large lead in this category, but the MAC isn't starting its season until Nov. 4. At that point, if it hasn't won a game, Arkansas' losing streak would have reached 14.

Longest Overall Active Losing Streaks
Team Losses

1. Akron

17

2. Old Dominion

11

3. Arkansas

10

4. New Mexico

9

t-5. Arizona

7

t-5. Maryland

7

t-5. UMass

7

Arkansas has a ways to go to reach South Carolina's 21-game losing streak at the end of the 1990s, but a loss to Mississippi State would move it into a tie for the seventh-longest losing streak in conference history.

If they don't win a game this season, the Razorbacks' losing streak would reach 19 games. That would be the second-longest such streak in SEC history.

Longest Overall Losing Streaks in SEC History
Team Losses Year(s)

1. South Carolina

21

1998-99

t-2. Alabama

17

1954-56

t-2. Tulane

17

1961-63

4. Vanderbilt

16

1961-62

5. Florida

13

1945-47

6. Kentucky

12

1994-95

t-7. Mississippi State

11

1967-68

t-7. Vanderbilt

11

1997-98

t-9. Auburn

10

1950

t-9. Vanderbilt

10

1966-67

t-9. Mississippi State

10

1988

t-9. Vanderbilt

10

1989-90

t-9. Vanderbilt

10

1990-91

t-9. Vanderbilt

10

2009-10

t-9. Arkansas

10

2013-14

t-9. Arkansas

10

2019-present
