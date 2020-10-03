Streak Watch: What's at stake for Arkansas at Mississippi State
It has been a while since Arkansas last won a game.
The Razorbacks have lost 10 straight since beating Colorado State last season. It's been even longer since they beat another SEC team, with their losing streak reaching 20 games with last week's loss to No. 4 Georgia.
Arkansas hopes both of those end Saturday when it takes on No. 16 Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville, Miss. The game will be televised on SEC Network Alternate.
A loss to the Bulldogs, though, would further put the Razorbacks' losing streaks in historical territory.
As seen in the first chart below, a 21-game SEC losing streak would be tied for the fifth-longest since the conference was formed in 1933. With only Vanderbilt and former member Sewanee ahead of it, Arkansas would tie Mississippi State for the longest such streak by a current SEC West team.
Check out the other charts for more context on the Razorbacks' lengthy losing streaks...
|Team
|Losses
|Years
|
1. Sewanee
|
37
|
1933-40
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
33
|
1976-81
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
23
|
2000-03
|
4. Vanderbilt
|
22
|
1995-98
|
5. Mississippi State
|
21
|
1965-70
|
6. Arkansas
|
20
|
2017-present
|
7. South Carolina
|
18
|
1997-99
|
t-8. Kentucky
|
17
|
1969-71
|
t-8. Kentucky
|
17
|
2012-14
|
t-8. Arkansas
|
17
|
2012-14
A loss to Mississippi State would extend Arkansas' overall losing streak to a school-record 11 games.
It is currently tied with the 10-game losing streak the Razorbacks had that spanned the final nine games of 2013 - Bret Bielema's first season - and the first game of 2014 (a loss at Auburn).
Previously, Arkansas had never lost more than seven games in a row.
|Losses
|Years
|Coach(es)
|
10
|
2013-14
|
Bret Bielema
|
10
|
2019-present
|
Chad Morris, Sam Pittman
|
7
|
1952-53
|
Otis Douglas, Bowden Wyatt
|
7
|
1990
|
Jack Crowe
A loss to Mississippi State would move Arkansas into a tie with Rutgers out of the Big Ten for the longest active conference losing streak at the FBS level.
With the Big Ten's season not set to begin until Oct. 24, the Razorbacks would move ahead of the Scarlet Knights if they lost to Mississippi State this weekend and Auburn next week.
|Team
|Conference
|Losses
|
1. Rutgers
|
Big Ten
|
21
|
2. Arkansas
|
SEC
|
20
|
3. UConn
|
AAC*
|
19
|
4. New Mexico
|
MWC
|
15
|
5. Akron
|
MAC
|
12
|
6. UTEP
|
CUSA
|
11
A loss to Mississippi State would move Arkansas into a tie with Old Dominion for the longest overall active losing streak in the FBS.
Old Dominion has canceled its 2020 football season, so the Razorbacks could move ahead of it with a loss to Auburn the following week.
Akron has a pretty large lead in this category, but the MAC isn't starting its season until Nov. 4. At that point, if it hasn't won a game, Arkansas' losing streak would have reached 14.
|Team
|Losses
|
1. Akron
|
17
|
2. Old Dominion
|
11
|
3. Arkansas
|
10
|
4. New Mexico
|
9
|
t-5. Arizona
|
7
|
t-5. Maryland
|
7
|
t-5. UMass
|
7
Arkansas has a ways to go to reach South Carolina's 21-game losing streak at the end of the 1990s, but a loss to Mississippi State would move it into a tie for the seventh-longest losing streak in conference history.
If they don't win a game this season, the Razorbacks' losing streak would reach 19 games. That would be the second-longest such streak in SEC history.
|Team
|Losses
|Year(s)
|
1. South Carolina
|
21
|
1998-99
|
t-2. Alabama
|
17
|
1954-56
|
t-2. Tulane
|
17
|
1961-63
|
4. Vanderbilt
|
16
|
1961-62
|
5. Florida
|
13
|
1945-47
|
6. Kentucky
|
12
|
1994-95
|
t-7. Mississippi State
|
11
|
1967-68
|
t-7. Vanderbilt
|
11
|
1997-98
|
t-9. Auburn
|
10
|
1950
|
t-9. Vanderbilt
|
10
|
1966-67
|
t-9. Mississippi State
|
10
|
1988
|
t-9. Vanderbilt
|
10
|
1989-90
|
t-9. Vanderbilt
|
10
|
1990-91
|
t-9. Vanderbilt
|
10
|
2009-10
|
t-9. Arkansas
|
10
|
2013-14
|
t-9. Arkansas
|
10
|
2019-present