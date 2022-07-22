Stromberg named to Rimington Trophy preseason watch list

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Razorback center Ricky Stromberg is one of 40 players on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding center.

Last season, Stromberg was in the middle of an Arkansas’ offensive line that blocked for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game. Stromberg tallied 873 snaps on the year, gave up just three sacks and had just eight penalties called on him all year.

Stromberg earned AP Second Team All-SEC honors and was named to the All-SEC Third Team by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele. He was listed as a preseason All-American and All-SEC center by Phil Steele.

Jonathan Luigs won the Rimington Trophy as college football’s most outstanding center in 2007 after helping Arkansas lead the SEC and rank fourth in the nation in rushing (286.5) by blocking for the duo of Darren McFadden (1,830 yards, 16 TD) and Felix Jones (1,162 yards, 11 TD). Stromberg will look to join Luigs as just the second Hog to do so.

The Rimington Trophy committee uses these three prestigious All-America teams to determine a winner: Walter Camp Foundation, Sporting News and Football Writers Association of America. The center with the most first-team votes will be determined the winner.

If there is a tie with first team votes, then the center with the most second team votes will win. If there is still a tie, the winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy Committee, provided with data from PFF.