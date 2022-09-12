FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Razorbacks earned SEC weekly honors for their efforts in No. 10 Arkansas' 44-30 win over South Carolina.

Linebacker Drew Sanders was named Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week and center Ricky Stromberg earned Co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.

Sanders also earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his 11 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, one pass break up and two forced fumbles in the win over the Gamecocks. His 80.7 Pro Football Focus pass rush grade was the best of any Razorback starter Saturday.

Stromberg helped block for an offense that ran for 295 yards on the day against South Carolina. He earned a 76.0 overall Pro Football Focus grade, a 71.2 run blocking grade and a 75.8 pass blocking grade. According to PFF, Stromberg allowed just one quarterback hurry and no sacks Saturday.

Stromberg and Sanders join Jordan Domineck and Bumper Pool as player of the week honorees. Domineck was named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week and Pool was named Co-Defensive Player of the Week after the season-opening win over Cincinnati.