Arkansas is ahead of where they were last cycle for this 2020 class in terms of commits but just how strong are the "commitments" of their six #diamondgangxx members? Other schools are not backing off Arkansas's commits and that's what happens when you're recruiting some of the top prospects in the nation. With seven months to go until the early signing period, how hard will it be for Chad Morris to hold on to his guys?

COMMITMENT STATUS: Strong When Arkansas got Ty'Kieast Crawford to announce his commitment half a month ago, it was the soon-to-be-4-star's second commitment. He was originally pledged to the Baylor Bears but after months of recruiting him, Jeff Traylor and Dustin Fry convince Crawford Fayetteville is the place for him. Crawford visited Alabama before his Arkansas commitment and came away not that impressed, but also went to visit LSU after his announcement. Taking more visits after a commitment is usually a bad sign but Crawford committed to Arkansas because of his relationship with the coaches and the East Texas offensive lineman said coming to Fayetteville is like leaving home to come right back home. Unless Arkansas's performance on the field this season is worse than most expect, I don't see Crawford going anywhere.