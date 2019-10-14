Suitors emerging for Rivals250 DB JD Coffey
KENNEDALE, Texas -- One of the nation's top junior safeties resides in Dallas/Fort Worth.The oft-quiet and always productive prospect is JD Coffey, who has assembled quite an offer sheet midway thr...
