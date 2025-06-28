Summer assignments for Arkansas baseball players

Right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle, lefty Cole Gibler, catcher Ryder Helfrick and infielder Cam Kozeal were invited to participate in the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

There are 12 players from last year's squad that are playing in summer leagues. Four players are headed to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.

With the offseason upon us, Arkansas baseball players are headed out to play in summer ball leagues across the country.

The Cape Cod Baseball League, which plays in Massachusetts, will feature feature four more Razorbacks. That league consists of 10 teams which are located in a different town on Cape Cod. The CCBL is where guys like Wehiwa Aloy and Ryder Helfrick from last year's team spent last offseason.

This year, the Cape will feature designated hitter Kuhio Aloy and right-handed pitcher Collin Fisher with the Bourne Braves, left-handed pitcher Hunter Dietz with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks and right-hander Tate McGuire with the Wareham Gatemen.

It's worth noting that on the Bourne Braves' roster, Aloy is listed as an outfielder. He played almost exclusively as designated hitter last season.

Three Razorbacks are headed west to the California Collegiate league, as Brenton Clark and Steele Eaves will both suit up for the Santa Barbara Foresters and Tyler Holland will play for the Orange County Ripetide

Freshman catcher Carson Willis will be the lone Razorback headed to the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Baseball League and will play for the Liberal Bee Jays.

Those assignments could change as the summer rolls along, so stay tuned to HawgBeat for more coverage of Arkansas baseball.