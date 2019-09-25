FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ offense is set to get a boost from a returning playmaker this Saturday.

Redshirt junior T.J. Hammonds is eligible to play for the first time this season and will be part of the Razorbacks’ game plan against No. 23 Texas A&M, head coach Chad Morris said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

This is his first game following a four-game suspension to start the year. It was punishment stemming from his departure from the team during the spring for undisclosed reasons.

“The way he handled it would be exactly what I expected, that he would get down on scout team and give great looks and be a part and be engaged and continue to work hard in the weight room and come out to work with a spectacular attitude,” Morris said. “That’s what he did, so for that, I think he’s grown from the experience and we’re excited to have him back.”

Schematically, Hammonds is very versatile and could do a variety of things for the Razorbacks this season.

A four-star athlete, he played all over the field at Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock. Both coaching staffs have had a hard time figuring out a specific role for him during his collegiate career, but he’s been explosive in limited opportunities.

Although they’ve been against Group of Five schools, three of Hammonds’ four career touchdowns have come on plays of at least 60 yards. He has also averaged 6.6 yards on 57 carries and 24.7 yards on six receptions over his first three years at Arkansas.

In 2017, Hammonds was a key contributor in two of the Razorbacks’ wins, accounting for 263 total yards on 19 touches against Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina - games they won by just one point.

With Chase Hayden out with a concussion, Hammonds could be Arkansas’ third running back against the Aggies, but he’s also getting some work at wide receiver during practice.

"I think when you look at the injuries we’ve had at wide receiver this year and the number of guys that have been out...just his ability to be able to come in and focus in and help us a little bit at wide receiver," Morris said. "We know what he can do at running back, we can always move him back there, but we’re trying to get him the best of both worlds here."

Hammonds has been spotted fielding punts and kickoffs, as well, so he could have a multifaceted role Saturday. Primary punt returner Treylon Burks (concussion) is expected to return and keep those duties, but the top two kickoff returners - De’Vion Warren (concussion) and Hayden - are doubtful.



Kickoff against the Aggies is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.