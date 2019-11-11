Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

The coaching philosophy of the last handful of Arkansas coaches has flip-flopped from run-first guys to pass-first guys and that kind of dramatic change has been problematic for the Razorbacks.

Houston Nutt liked to run the ball. Then Bobby Petrino wanted to pass all the time. Then Bret Bielema wanted to establish a dominant run game like he had at Wisconsin. Then Chad Morris came in, tried to revamp the entire system and run a spread attack.

And now Morris is gone, not even two seasons into his tenure in Fayetteville. He was wildly unsuccessful at Arkansas but there will be questions about whether Morris was set up for failure since he didn’t even have two full seasons to implement his strategy. Morris finished 4-18 at Arkansas, winless in SEC play.

There are plenty of names already emerging as possible candidates to replace Morris. Memphis’ Mike Norvell might top the list but others include FAU’s Lane Kiffin, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, even Auburn’s Gus Malzahn will be in the coaching carousel chatter in the coming days.

What exactly does Arkansas need to succeed in the SEC will be the question du jour moving forward. Should the Razorbacks try to build on Morris’ philosophy in changing Arkansas into a spread, pass-attack offense led by star receivers Trey Knox and Treylon Burks or should Arkansas change once again to running the ball, building a massive offensive line and trying to control the clock?