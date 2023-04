The Arkansas Razorbacks football team held their 11th practice of the spring schedule on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and the media was let in to view a significant portion of it.

Below are takeaways from coverage drills, 9-on-9 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Saturday's practice, which puts the team a week out from its Red-White spring game: