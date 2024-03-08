The Arkansas football team held its second practice of the spring schedule Friday in Fayetteville.

With the weather being overcast skies again, the team practiced inside the Walker Pavilion for the second day in a row, and the media was let inside to view a significant portion of the action.

"I think we've had two really good days," head coach Sam Pittman said Friday. "Very physical for spider days. I think we've come out pretty healthy. Jaedon Wilson went out late with a hamstring pull, I don't know how bad it is.

"I really like the feel of practice. The enthusiasm of the football team, been proud of the first two days. We won't go back to back again until the practice right before the spring game. So I thought they fought through it very good and we're very, very pleased with the first two days."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from coverage drills, 7-on-7 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Friday's practice.