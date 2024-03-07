Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Takeaways, depth chart, highlights from Arkansas' first practice of spring

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Arkansas Razorbacks football team held their first practice of the spring schedule Thursday. With the weather being a slight drizzle and overcast skies, the team practiced inside the Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville, and media was let inside to view a significant portion of the action.

"It was a good day," sophomore linebacker Brad Spence said. "A bunch of young guys taking that leadership role today. So it was a good experience for the defense to see a Bobby Petrino scheme. I like our offense, so I’m pretty confident in the Razorbacks this year."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from coverage drills, 9-on-9 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Thursday's practice.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement