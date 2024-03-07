The Arkansas Razorbacks football team held their first practice of the spring schedule Thursday. With the weather being a slight drizzle and overcast skies, the team practiced inside the Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville, and media was let inside to view a significant portion of the action.

"It was a good day," sophomore linebacker Brad Spence said. "A bunch of young guys taking that leadership role today. So it was a good experience for the defense to see a Bobby Petrino scheme. I like our offense, so I’m pretty confident in the Razorbacks this year."

Below are HawgBeat's takeaways from coverage drills, 9-on-9 team drills, depth charts from the team portion, highlights and other tidbits from Thursday's practice.