FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas played its annual Red-White spring game Saturday afternoon inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

An announced crowd of 18,576 took advantage of free tickets and watched the Red team - which featured the first-team defense and second-team offense - take down the White team 30-20.

HawgBeat was there and had a few quick takeaways from the game without watching film…

Jefferson Sharp Early

His final stat line may show he was just 6 of 11 passing, but KJ Jefferson was pretty accurate early on and consistently hit his go-to receivers when they were open.

The first pass of the day was a 36-yard completion to Treylon Burks, who got a step on Jalen Catalon and hauled in he perfectly placed ball near the sideline. On the very next play, Mike Woods ran past Simeon Blair and Jefferson hit him in stride for a 33-yard touchdown.

Later in the quarter, it seemed like Malik Chavis didn’t react quick enough and Burks got behind the defense for a 31-yard score in the back of the end zone.