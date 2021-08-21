Takeaways from Arkansas' 2nd scrimmage of camp

FAYETTEVILLE — With the season now just two weeks away, Arkansas went inside the stadium for its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning.

The Razorbacks will hold a “mock game” next weekend, but this scrimmage was the last major opportunity for players to make a move in a game-like situation.

Head coach Sam Pittman said they went 150-155 plays inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, including special teams. The first and second units were slated to get 55 plays apiece.

After the defense got the better of the offense in the first scrimmage, it sounds like Saturday’s was more evenly matched.

“Last week, I believed our defense outlasted our offense,” Pittman said. “I don't believe that this week. In the second half, I think the offense came back and did some really nice things. It was a pretty even scrimmage. Maybe the defense got the better of the offense a little bit in the first half, and I believe the offense responded, which I didn't feel like they did last week.”

It was an “assignment sound” scrimmage, according to left tackle Myron Cunningham, and defensive end Zach Williams echoed that sentiment for the other side of the ball.

“I felt it was better than the last scrimmage because (the last one) was our first kind of live action,” Williams said. “This one everyone knew their assignments better and they were making less mistakes.”

None of the scrimmage was open to the media, but Pittman, Cunningham and Williams met with the media afterward to talk about how it went. Here are the key takeaways…

Injury Updates

The Razorbacks were without several key players for Saturday’s scrimmage.

~Running back Trelon Smith hadn’t been spotted in practice all week and Pittman revealed Saturday that he is dealing with turf toe.

~Wide receiver De’Vion Warren, who is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last season, tweaked him hamstring in practice Friday.

~Center Ricky Stromberg went down with a sprained MCL last week and missed several day of practice before returning Thursday in a green jersey. He’s been practicing off and on, Pittman said, because he’s only cleared for limited contact.