Takeaways from Arkansas' comeback win over Miami

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) only led the Miami Hurricanes (3-5, 0-0 ACC) for 1:47 minutes, but that was all it took for the Hogs to take home a 76-73 win on Tuesday night.

Arkansas trailed for most of the night, but freshman point guard Boogie Fland took over in the final minutes and scored the last five points for the Razorbacks — including the go-ahead three — to complete the comeback.