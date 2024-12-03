Takeaways from Arkansas' comeback win over Miami

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-2, 0-0 SEC) only led the Miami Hurricanes (3-5, 0-0 ACC) for 1:47 minutes, but that was all it took for the Hogs to take home a 76-73 win on Tuesday night.
Arkansas trailed for most of the night, but freshman point guard Boogie Fland took over in the final minutes and scored the last five points for the Razorbacks — including the go-ahead three — to complete the comeback.
Fland finished the game with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting as well as four threes in the game. As a team, the Razorbacks shot 48.4% from the field and 47.8% from deep. Four Hogs — Fland, D.J. Wagner (14), Johnell Davis (12) and Zvonimir Ivisic (11) — scored in double figures.
Defensively, though, Arkansas allowed the Hurricanes to shoot 48.3% from the field and 31% from three. The Canes hit nine threes in the game and Nijel Pack, who was a game-time decision with a lower-body injury, scored 22 points with three three-pointers.
Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the win...