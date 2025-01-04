Takeaways from Arkansas' loss at Tennessee

It was a blowout that the No. 23 Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3, 0-1 SEC) were on the wrong end of Saturday as the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-0, 1-0 SEC) handled business 76-52 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Arkansas started the game strong and led 12-9 with 14 minutes left in the first half, but a nearly seven-minute scoring drought allowed the Volunteers to pull ahead and they wouldn't relinquish the lead throughout the rest of the game.

The Razorbacks' offense was dismal and they shot just 37.7% from the field and 20.7% (6-of-29) from three.

Arkansas guards D.J. Wagner and Boogie Fland led the Hogs in scoring with 17 and 12 points, respectively, and had a combined three makes from deep.

But it was rebounding that spelled doom for the Hogs. Tennessee out-rebounded Arkansas 51-29 in the game and had 24 offensive rebounds that led to 16 second-chance points.

The Razorbacks will need to rebound against No. 24 Ole Miss next Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday's loss...