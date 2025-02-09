Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) mounted a furious comeback, but fell just short in an 85-81 loss to the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (20-3, 9-1 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs went blow-for-blow against the Tide in the first half and, despite poor shooting numbers, only trailed by six points at halftime. Alabama stretched its lead to 18 points in the second half, but Arkansas chipped away at the lead until it was down to just two, 83-81, with three seconds left.

That’s as close as the Hogs got though, and the Crimson Tide left with the win.

Arkansas center Zvonimir Ivisic stuffed the stat sheet and exploded for a season-high 27 points that included five three-pointers. He added seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals as well. Forward Adou Thiero poured in 22 points of his own and hauled in six rebounds.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday’s loss...