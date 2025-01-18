Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to Missouri

COLUMBIA — The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5 SEC) saw their losing streak extend to five games after an 83-65 loss to the Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) on Saturday in at Mizzou Arena.

The Razorbacks actually scored the first bucket of the game off a slam dunk from center Jonas Aidoo, but surrendered 18 straight points to the Tigers, who cruised to an easy win at home.

Arkansas big man Zvonimir Ivisic finished the game as the team's leading scorer with 14 points and he also brought in 10 rebounds to log a double-double.

Speaking of rebounds, the Hogs also lost the battle on the boards for the fifth-straight game, as Missouri out-rebounded Arkansas, 39-38, with 11 offensive boards. The Tigers scored 13 points off those rebounds.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday's loss...