Takeaways from Arkansas' loss to Ole Miss

A three-pointer by Sean Pedulla with 1.3 seconds left lifted the Ole Miss Rebels (22-10, 10-8 SEC) over the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13, 8-10 SEC) in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday, 83-80, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Razorbacks trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but used a series of runs to claw back and jump out to an eight-point lead with 9:35 minutes left. But just as much as Arkansas clawed back, Ole Miss did as well and gained a five-point lead with 3:11 minutes left.

From there, Arkansas scored eight points unanswered until there were 29 seconds left, but the Rebels scored six points in the final 20 seconds — including Pedulla's game-winning three with 1.3 seconds left — to gain the win.

Jonas Aidoo was the Hogs' leading scorer with 17 points. He fouled out with 4:44 minutes left in the game.

After the loss, the Razorbacks will head home and await their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.

Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Thursday's loss...