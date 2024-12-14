Takeaways from Arkansas' win over Central Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2, 0-0 SEC) never trailed in an 82-57 win over the Central Arkansas Bears (2-8, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Arkansas' offense was efficient and well-rounded, as six players scored in double figures. As a team, the Razorbacks shot 60% from the field (a season-high) and 45% from deep.

Freshman point guard Boogie Fland led all scorers with 16 points and flirted with a double-double as he finished with nine assists, which is the most in his young college career so far.

The Razorbacks' size and length overwhelmed the Bears, who shot just 33.3% from the field. UCA turned the ball over nine times in the contest and Arkansas scored 11 points off those.

That length also proved to be an advantage on the boards and at the rim for the Razorbacks, who out rebounded UCA 36-22 and blocked nine shots. Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile led in both of those categories as he had five blocks and seven rebounds.

Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from the win...