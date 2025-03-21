Takeaways from Arkansas' win over Kansas in NCAA Tournament

PROVIDENCE — The 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks made a statement on the national stage Thursday when they took down the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the NCAA Tournament inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

In what can only be described as a thriller from start to finish, the Razorbacks rode the play of veterans Jonas Aidoo and Johnell Davis, who scored 22 and 18 points, respectively. In total, four Razorbacks scored in double figures and the Hogs shot 43.1% from the field.

It wasn't always easy, though. Midway through the second half with Arkansas up 11 points, Kansas switched its defense up to a zone look, which held the Hogs scoreless for nearly four and a half minutes, and allowed the Jayhawks to claw out of the hole and take a 67-64 lead with 4:55 remaining in the game.

Basketball is a game of runs, though, and Arkansas rattled off seven straight points to take a 71-67 lead with less than two minutes to go. The Hogs did not relinquish that lead, and clutch free throw shooting carried the Razorbacks to the win.

The Razorbacks moved on to the Round of 32, where they'll face the St. John's Red Storm — who defeated Omaha on Thursday — this Saturday. Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Thursday's win...