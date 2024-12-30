Takeaways from Arkansas' win over Oakland

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-2, 0-0 SEC) notched a 92-62 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-10, 1-2 Horizon) on Monday night in their final tuneup before conference play starts.

Coming out of an extended break after the Christmas holiday, Arkansas looked sluggish and disjointed in the first half. The Hogs turned the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes and they gave up 30 points in the paint to the Golden Grizzlies.

As the Razorbacks have done many times this season, they pulled away in the second half. A big part of that was the play of Boogie Fland, who scored just one point in the first but exploded for 23 in the second.

Arkansas also got a full-scale effort from Adou Thiero, who had 20 points in the game and tacked on six assists, six rebounds, two blocks and three steals.

The non conference slate has now come to a close and the gauntlet of the Southeastern Conference schedule starts Saturday against No. 1 Tennessee. Here's some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Monday's win...