Takeaways from Arkansas' win over UTSA

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-2, 0-0 SEC) picked up their second win of the week with a 75-60 victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday.

It was another tale of two halves for the Razorbacks, who trailed 32-27 at halftime. As a team, Arkansas was shooting just 38.5% from the field and committed eight turnovers in the first half.

In the final 20 minutes, however, the script was flipped. Arkansas boosted the defensive intensity and forced seven turnovers that led to transition buckets for the Hogs.

Arkansas was without center Zvonimir Ivisic because of an ankle injury he sustained earlier in the week, but Jonas Aidoo got his first start and contributed well. He finished the game with eight points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.