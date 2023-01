FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks took the field at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday for the first time in 2023. Ten pitchers toed the rubber across seven innings as the Red team cruised to a 12-2 victory.

A few sluggers cranked home runs, and a couple hurlers made strong cases to earn starting nods when Arkansas opens the campaign at the College Baseball Showdown next month.

With one scrimmage down and three weeks until opening day, here are HawgBeat’s takeaways from Friday’s action: