FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was not quite the offensive explosion those who have attended the Razorbacks' scrimmages this winter were expecting to see, but the team of starters once again prevailed over the reserves with a 5-4 decision Monday.

Errors plagued the gray team throughout the afternoon. Five of them created four unearned runs, as the red-clad starters showed it is unwise to allow them more than three outs in an inning.

Here are HawgBeat’s takeaways from Monday’s action: