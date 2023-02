FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the temperature rose and the sun shined on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, the Diamond Hogs were finally able to resume their preseason scrimmages at Baum-Walker Stadium, following a week of wintry conditions.

As was the case last weekend, head coach Dave Van Horn pitted his likely starters against the benchwarmers, and the former took it to the latter in a 13-2 decision.

Here are HawgBeat’s takeaways from Sunday’s action: